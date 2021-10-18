Fans laugh at Mariette's 'smelly' seduction technique in 'The Larkins'
By Grace Morris
Erm, is rolling about in garlic really the best way of wooing someone?
The Larkins viewers were amused at last night’s episode (Sunday 17 Oct.) as Mariette (Sabrina Bartlett) appeared to be lying in a field of wild garlic as she attempted to woo the taxman, Cedric "Charley" Charlton (Tok Stephen).
The second episode saw Charley get drunk after a boozy night at the Larkins house after he attempted to find out the truth about their tax affairs.
With the Larkins’ charming spirit (and showering Charley with alcoholic drinks), Charley missed the last train home and had no choice but to stay overnight at their house, where he got rather tipsy and slept on the snooker table.
Meanwhile, an embarrassed and nervous Charley seemed to have fallen for their daughter Mariette, which the Larkins family had instantly noticed.
As Charley announced that they would be opening an investigation into their tax affairs, Mariette decided to use his affections to her advantage.
After taking him to the shop to get some aspirin for his hangover, she offered to tell him about the family business while they went on a walk through the woods. A hesitant Charley said to Mariette: “Look, I ought to be with your father,” but she ignored him and decided to lie in what appeared to be a bed of wild garlic, which left viewers baffled.
Charley began to get visibly skittish and nervy, saying, “Right, I am very sweaty,” and soon realised he still had Mariette’s pyjamas on from the night before.
Mariette flirtatiously remarked that he better take them off, and Charley timidly searched around for a bush to hide in to get changed. Mariette reassured him that he didn’t need to hide and that she had “seen it all last night.”
Later, as she passed him his shirt to put on after taking off the pyjamas, he said, “You are very beautiful,” in which Mariette responded with, “Thanks. It’s luck of the draw.”
She reminded him that she doesn’t just sit around and do nothing though, but does a proper job on the farm and that Pop (Bradley Walsh) is embarrassed to say how little they make. Charley revealed how he got into the tax business, saying that his parents moved to England from Nigeria and his parents had applied to the job for him. He also shared that his dream was to be a disc jockey.
Fans were left slightly puzzled, yet entertained at Mariette’s actions, but viewers were also left questioning about the smell…
#TheLarkins What was Marietta doing lying in a patch of wild garlic? Bit smelly? !!October 18, 2021
It looked like Mariette was laying in a field of wild garlic when she was trying to woo the taxman in last night's episode #TheLarkinsOctober 18, 2021
A scene in the Larkins - reclining seductively ... in a bed of Wild Garlic the smell may not have been as seductive 🧄 🤣 pic.twitter.com/ymH2xiegmCOctober 17, 2021
#larkins. Pretty sure Mariette has just rolled around in wild garlic 😂October 17, 2021
The Larkins are on. Gosh! How romantic loads of wild garlic, just what everyone wants to lie in, NOT! 👃😂October 17, 2021
@ITVTheLarkins Im sure Mariette is trying to woo the taxman whilst laying in a meadow of wild garlic!!!October 17, 2021
The Larkins airs Sunday 24 Oct. at 8pm on ITV- see our TV Guide for full listings.
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film, and TV grow stronger.
Some of her favourite TV shows are Line of Duty, Fresh Meat, The Great British Bake Off, and Gogglebox. In her spare time, Grace likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series!
