'The Larkins' fans praise 'perfick' first episode

The Larkins watchers were charmed by the first episode of the new series that aired last night, branding it “perfick Sunday night TV”.

Set in 1950s Kent, The Larkins is a modern adaptation of the H.E. Bates books which were famously turned into the TV series The Darling Buds of May, which starred David Jason, Pam Ferris, and future Hollywood actress Catherine Zeta-Jones. It first aired in 1991 and has been a classic ever since.

The Larkins centres on the iconic Larkins family living in rural 1950s England. The large working-class family is led by the relaxed and kind-hearted wheeler-dealer Pop Larkin, played by Bradley Walsh, along with his confident and energetic wife Ma Larkin (Joanna Scanlan). They have six children, the eldest being the stunning Mariette (Sabrina Bartlett), who gets stuck in a love triangle between two neighbours. Their other children include Montgomery, Primrose, Victoria, Petunia and Zinnia.

The first episode saw a buzz in the village for the May Day Fair, but Mariette dropped some bombshell news that she wanted to move to Paris, which worried the Larkin family.

We also got a glimpse of a more fiery side to Mariette as she thumped a man over the head with a plank of wood for upsetting her sister!

Viewers also enjoyed Bradley’s performance in emulating Pop Larkin’s cheeky spirit.

Plus, fans appreciated the show's ability to capture and update the magic of the original series, without spoiling it either.

The Larkins fans wasted no time in complementing the wholesome series on Twitter, with many sharing their enthusiastic thoughts on how great it was for a Sunday night viewing.

Watched #TheLarkinsVerdict... just perfick for a Sunday night 😊October 10, 2021 See more

I enjoyed The Larkins. Just what’s needed on a Sunday evening. Beautiful views and kindness. Everyone was very well cast. I’m happy to spend more time with these characters 😊 #TheLarkinsOctober 10, 2021 See more

What a wonderful show #TheLarkins was this evening. Totally captured the magic of the ‘The Darling Buds of May’ series of the 80s. And Bradley Walsh is probably the only person that could have successfully taken on the role played by the brilliant David Jason.October 10, 2021 See more

#TheLarkins was perfick! 🥺 I absolutely loved the original series and whoever was in charge of casting nailed it! So excited for next week 🥰October 10, 2021 See more

If there is one character Bradley Walsh is perfick for its most definately...Bradley Walsh. Well done, superb casting! #TheLarkinsOctober 10, 2021 See more

Just seen #TheLarkins, what a delight I really enjoyed it. I am a fan of Bradley Walsh and was looking forward to him in this and he was good. As were the rest of the cast and I enjoyed seeing many familiar faces, especially Barney Walsh a pleasant surprise to see him.October 10, 2021 See more

Loved #TheLarkins Perfect Sunday night TV@joannascanlan1 #bradleywalsh & co congratsOh & Ma's Cooking 😋October 10, 2021 See more

The Larkins @ITVTheLarkins utterly charming and delightful... #TheLarkinsOctober 10, 2021 See more

#TheLarkins I’m a huge fan of the original & this is just wonderful. Perfick Sunday night tv. Hints of the original without spoiling either seriesOctober 10, 2021 See more

The next episode sees the Larkins woo Charley the tax man. Mariette agrees to stay for the summer, but her plans are soon altered as Mariette finds herself torn with the arrival of Charley and Tom Fisher

The Larkins airs Sunday 17 Oct. at 8pm on ITV- see our TV Guide for full listings.