Fans rejoice over Kim Cattrall's And Just Like That season 2 cameo: 'Samantha Jones returns!'

And just like that...the Sex and the City gang will be back together in And Just Like That season 2. Well, kind of. Kim Cattrall is bringing her iconic Sex and the City character Samantha Jones back in a special cameo at the end of the show's second season, but there's a slight catch. Nevertheless, SATC fans are overjoyed to have Cattrall back in action.

Variety reports that Cattrall will return for a very brief cameo in the season 2 finale. Cattrall filmed her scene in New York City on March 22, managing to avoid seeing And Just Like That cast members Sarah Jessica Parker, Cynthia Nixon and Kristen Davis. She even avoided an interaction with showrunner Michael Patrick King.

Cattrall passed on the opportunity to bring Samantha back to life in the Sex and the City spinoff and famously proclaimed that she was done with the character in 2016. “I would have preferred for all of us to have some kind of event to warrant a third film. That didn’t happen,” she told Variety in 2022 . There was also some offscreen tension between Cattrall and the cast after that statement which further cemented the idea that Samantha would not be returning.

Evidently, it took HBO chairman and CEO Casey Bloys reaching out to Cattrall this past winter to grease the skids and make the cameo happen.

Despite Cattrall’s decision to not return to the show, Samantha Jones played an important role in the first season of And Just Like That. As Parker’s Carrie dealt with the shocking death of her husband, Mr. Big (Chris Noth), Carrie reached out to her estranged friend Samantha via text message. In the show, the once bosom buddies had some kind of falling out and Samantha was living in London while Carrie remained in New York. By the end of the first season, the two friends managed to agree that they should try to mend their friendship because life is too short.

In her cameo appearance, Cattrall’s Samantha is having a phone conversation with Carrie. Though they never meet up (as far as we know!), it’s a chance for fans to see Samantha back in New York City.

Needless to say, Sex and the City fans were elated by the news, which was both shocking and exciting. Take a look at some of their reactions below:

Never say never again. It's official, Kim Cattrall's character, Samantha Jones, returns to And Just Like That...Season 2, June 22nd. When stars align: a situation is very good or lucky, or becomes completely right in order for something to happen. pic.twitter.com/rtjKce9JqwJune 1, 2023 See more

@KimCattrall returning as Samantha Jones 😍😍😍 one my highlights of the year!!June 1, 2023 See more

the fact that the ceo of hbo max himself contacted Kim Cattrall and asked her to star as Samantha in And Just like that Again….. it’s what she deserved!June 1, 2023 See more

SAMANTHA JONES RETURNS LETS GOOOOOOJune 1, 2023 See more

Samantha's phone call should be to Smith Jerrod. if Aidan Shaw can return, so can Smith. #JasonLewisForeverJune 1, 2023 See more

And Just Like That season 2 premieres June 22 on Max.