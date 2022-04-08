Fans spot Emmerdale recycling an 'old' plot – but they’re loving it!

Emmerdale on Thursday aired an hour-long episode where a big secret was revealed.

The goings-on centred around the christening of Gabby's son, Thomas. The day was already a drama in itself, with the baby's three grandmas – Bernice, Kim and Laurel – squabbling over the arrangements in the run-up to the event.



However, it was the arrival of Kim's other grandchild, Millie, that really put the cat among the pigeons. As the day went on, a big secret was uncovered. But Emmerdale viewers spotted something a little familiar about the method by which the explosive information was revealed.

Baby Thomas' dad is Jamie Tate, who was presumed dead after a car crash last year. Of course, viewers know that Jamie is alive and well. But nobody in the village knows his secret.



However, all that changed after young Millie turned up at the christening with her other nan, Hazel. Millie was warned not to mention her dad – Hazel sternly hammering home the instruction as they arrived.

After the ceremony, there was a reception back at Home Farm and Hazel stuck to Millie like glue for fear she said anything she shouldn't.



However, Millie did manage to get some time on her own, and went to see her baby brother, who was sleeping in his bedroom.

As Millie chatted to Thomas, downstairs Gabby could hear everything on the other end of the baby monitor.

"I've got secrets about our daddy," Millie said. Before revealing, "Daddy told me to say he loves you and he's going to do everything he can to see you soon."

Gabby was gobsmacked, realising that if what Millie was saying was true, then Jamie was still alive.

But while this was all news to Gabby, viewers couldn't help feeling there was something familiar about the scene. Indeed, some thought they'd seen it done several times before!



"How many secrets over the years on TV have been revealed by the curse that is the baby monitor?" said one. "Soaps love doing the baby monitor reveal thing don’t they?" pointed out another.



In fact, one person thought it was such a cliché that it made them think of another show. “And I would have gotten away with it had it not been for your pesky baby monitor," they joked, echoing the famous ending of Scooby-Doo episodes.

The plot device may of the baby monitor was most famously used in EastEnders when Tiffany discovered that Grant had been sleeping with her mum, Louise.

It also featured more recently in the soap when Steven Beale's lies about having a brain tumour were exposed to Jane.

Then in Coronation Street back in 2019, a furious argument erupted after Beth was caught revealing some home truths about Claudia and Ken.

But while it was an oldie, it was also a goldie and didn't spoil things for a lot of viewers, who were excited about the drama to come.

"Gabby and Kim need to take Hazel down," declared one, predicting big things ahead.

The episode ended with Gabby confiding in Dawn what she'd heard – and vowing to find Jamie. But with Hazel and Jamie determined to keep their secret, will she be able to catch them out?

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7.30 pm on ITV, with a hour-long episode on Thursdays — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub.