Love Island 2023 is starting to heat up with some love triangles, and it's only episode three. But aside from the romantic drama, contestants are also starting to show their funny side — and that includes Molly Marsh, daughter of Coronation Street star Janet Marsh.

The theatre performer and social media creator surprised everyone with her latest confession, during a poolside conversation with Mitchell, who she's coupled up with at the moment.

She started telling a story, saying: "I once choked on.." When Mitchell started laughing, no one expected her to utter the following words: "A jawbreaker."

A jawbreaker is a type of sweet — so naturally viewers took to Twitter, baffled by the confession.

One said: "You Know I once choked on a ..." Jawbreaker. It was not how I expected that sentence to go."

Another joked: "Nobody: Molly: “I once choked on a jawbreaker” #LoveIsland".

"You Know I once choked on a ..." Jawbreaker. It was not how I expected that sentence to go. #LoveIslandJune 7, 2023 See more

Nobody:Molly: “I once choked on a jawbreaker” #LoveIsland pic.twitter.com/K3sfvNGrfeJune 7, 2023 See more

Others thought this isn't a good sign for the budding romances.

"Has Molly ran out of conversation topics to get to jawbreaker chat already?? #loveisland", one wrote.

"Choking on a jawbreaker… nahh they have dead chat someone come save them #loveisland", another said.

Has Molly ran out of conversation topics to get to jawbreaker chat already?? #loveislandJune 7, 2023 See more

Choking on a jawbreaker… nahh they have dead chat someone come save them 😂 #loveislandJune 7, 2023 See more

In fact, her stories are landing her quite the reputation as one viewer wrote: "everytime molly opens her mouth to tell a story i get scared".

#loveisland everytime molly opens her mouth to tell a story i get scaredJune 7, 2023 See more

The confession came just as Andre was returning from his beach date with new bombshell Whitney Adebayo. The Portuguese islander was coupled up with Catherine, until the first bombshell, Zachariah Noble, stole her.

And it seems there's more trouble coming to paradise coming as the teaser for tomorrow night's episode shows Zachariah kissing Molly at least twice during a game, something Mitchell isn't crazy about... Get the popcorn ready!

How to watch Love Island UK

Love Island is now underway on ITV2 and ITVX, with new episodes airing every night.

If you're away from home and can't access your usual streaming services, there's an easy way to catch up on Love Island no matter where you are — a Virtual Private Network (VPN). Our favorite ExpressVPN, lets you change your IP address on whichever device you want to watch your new favorite show on. It's easy to use, has great security and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee.