Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald is airing tonight on TV

Add a magical start to your week tonight with a little visit to the Wizarding World—the 2018 fantasy film Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindlewald will air Sunday, May 19 at 7pm Eastern on NBC. Delving into the magical land has been a seemingly regular occurrence for the broadcaster; the channel has been airing films from the Harry Potter universe throughout the year.

The Crimes of Grindlewald is the second film in the David Yates-directed Fantastic Beasts franchise, following 2016’s Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them; the series is a spin-off prequel to the Harry Potter films as well as the J.K. Rowling-penned novels from which they were adapted. Set in the 1920s, the Fantastic Beasts movies follow British wizard and "magizoologist" Newt Scamander (played by Eddie Redmayne) as he faces the rise of Gellert Grindelwald (Johnny Depp), the greatest dark wizard to ever live before Voldemort took that ominous title.

“In an effort to thwart Grindelwald's plans of raising pure-blood wizards to rule over all non-magical beings, Albus Dumbledore enlists his former student Newt Scamander, who agrees to help, unaware of the dangers that lie ahead,” reads the sequel’s official synopsis, per Warner Bros. “Lines are drawn as love and loyalty are tested, even among the truest friends and family, in an increasingly divided wizarding world.”

Along with Redmayne and Depp, the ensemble cast includes Jude Law, Katherine Waterson, Dan Fogler, Alison Sudol, Ezra Miller, Zoë Kravitz, Callum Turner, Claudia Kim, William Nadylam and Kevin Guthrie.

It’s still unclear whether the Fantastic Beasts film franchise will continue with a fourth movie but for now, you can tune into Newt’s magical adventures on TV tonight. However, that means you will need access to NBC, which is available through traditional pay-TV cable packages, TV antennas or with live TV streaming services like Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV and YouTube TV. If you miss the TV airing, you can also stream The Crimes of Grindlewald—along with its prequel Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them and its sequel Fantastic Beasts: The Secrets of Dumbledore—with a Max or Hulu subscription.

Check out the trailer for Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald before watching the magical movie tonight on NBC.