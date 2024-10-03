Florence Pugh & Andrew Garfield's We Live in Time wants to make your dream date a reality

We Live in Time, the big screen love story starring Florence Pugh and Andrew Garfield, is one of the most anticipated new movies of the fall, releasing exclusively in select US movie theaters on October 11 before releasing nationwide on October 18. However, an early screening of We Live in Time is taking place this Saturday, October 5, with a few added bonuses, including the chance to have a dream date on A24.

The We Live in Time early screening is taking place at 7 pm local time at select movie theaters across the country (check out Fandango to see where these screenings are happening in your area). In addition to seeing the movie, fans will be treated to a live-streamed Q&A with Pugh and Garfield. But that's not all, if you're seeing the movie with a date, you can take a picture or video of yourselves for a chance to win $1,000 for another date.

The contest was announced on social media channels, with Garfield and Pugh particularly encouraging young romantics who may have been nervous to ask their crush out on a date to the We Live in Time screening:

In order to enter the contest, take a photo or video of you and your date at the screening (before the movie starts, obviously) and then post it on Instagram, TikTok or Twitter (aka X) with #WeLiveInTimeSweepstakes by 4 pm ET/1 pm PT on Sunday, October 6, and follow and tag @weliveintime on the post. US residents 18 or older are eligible, no additional purchase is necessary. Winners will be announced on or shortly after October 10, notified by direct message. If you want, you can check out the official rules here .

This is just the latest bit of social media buzz the movie has drummed up in its promotion. It previously became a bit of a sensation when a photo from the movie featured a particularly notable carousel horse; something that was brought up when Garfield visited The Late Show with Stephen Colbert on October 2.

Directed by John Crowley (Brooklyn) and written by Nick Payne, here is the official synopsis for We Live in Time:

"Almut (Florence Pugh) and Tobias (Andrew Garfield) are brought together in a surprise encounter that changes their lives. Through snapshots of their life together — falling for each other, building a home, becoming a family — a difficult truth is revealed that rocks its foundation. As they embark on a path challenged by the limits of time, they learn to cherish each moment of the unconventional route their love story has taken, in filmmaker John Crowley's decade-spanning, deeply moving romance."

As of publication, We Live in Time has a "Fresh" rating of 83% on Rotten Tomatoes.

If you want to buy a ticket for the We Live in Time early screening to see the movie and get a chance to enter into this contest, tickets are available right now, with an easy option again being Fandango.

You can also watch the We Live in Time trailer right here: