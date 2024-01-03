Fool Me Once star hints at epic Coronation Street comeback

Fool Me Once star Dame Joanna Lumley has shared her hopes of returning to Coronation Street one day.

Joanna appeared on the soap over 50 years ago in 1973 as Elaine Perkins, who had an affair with Ken Barlow (William Roache) after meeting him at a teaching function.

Ken became jealous of the male attention she was receiving and confessed his love for her.

Although she was only in the soap for eight episodes, it was enough for their fling to turn into a full-blown romance as Ken proposed to Elaine.

However, she turned him down which led to a big argument and Elaine ended up calling him a "stiff provincial twit".

The Absolutely Fabulous legend was set to return in 2009 to break Ken's heart again, but due to other work commitments, she was unable to come back to Weatherfield.

Joanna Lumley played Elaine Perkins in Coronation Street. (Image credit: ITV)

During her appearance on The One Show (Tuesday, January 2) to talk about her new Netflix thriller, Fool Me Once, in which she appears with another Coronation Street favourite, Michelle Keegan, Joanna revealed that she would still like to reprise her role in the future.

“I write every year so is there any chance? I was hoping to get back into Ken Barlow’s range again but anyway, we’ll wait and see. I’ve always said: ‘Yes, I’d come back like a shot.’”

Could we be seeing Joanna make a sensational comeback to the cobbles?

Last year, Joanna reflected on her Corrie role on Gyles Brandreth's Rosebud podcast, saying that she wanted a more permanent role on the soap.

Joanna and her former Corrie co-star William Roache. (Image credit: BURNING BRIGHT PRODUCTIONS)

She said: "Ken Barlow proposed to me and my character said no! I said, 'Couldn't she just say yes and I could be in [the soap] for more than eight episodes?' They said, 'No, you're just an interim, we're going on with someone far more important than you!'

"I said, 'But I could stay! Do I really have to say, 'It's so boring living in Coronation Street?' Do I have to say that?' They said, 'Yes you do' and of course the public hate me!" she added.

Coronation Street airs hour-long episodes on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at 8 pm on ITV — see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on episodes on ITVX.