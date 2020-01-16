Fubo TV offers the BBC America's 'Seven Worlds, One Planet' in 4K

Source: BBC (Image credit: BBC)

Fubo TV — which remains one of the scant ways in which you can stream the occasional live TV event in 4K resolution in the United States — today announced a new piece of high-definition content that should prove to be pretty stunning.

Seven Worlds, One Planet from BBC America premieres at 9 p.m. Eastern on Saturday, Jan. 18. The live showing will be in HD resolution. But each Sunday following the live broadcast, the new episode will be available on-demand in 4K resolution.

What's the big deal? Well, this sort of nature content is exactly when you want to have a 4K option. Colors will pop that much more. Details will be more clear. Basically — this is the sort of thing television manufacturers show us when we're demoing the latest and greatest sets, and it's the sort of thing you want to experience in your own home, if possible.

Second is that this makes Fubo TV the first MVNO (think live-TV streaming service) to offer lifestyle and entertainment content in 4K. (That's according to Fubo.) The service also happens to be one of the few ways you can watch the occasional live sports in 4K resolution, and it's got more coming up on that front as well, including college basketball, the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show — and Super Bowl LIV.

Fubo TV has a few options for service, starting at $55 a month, with a host of add-ons that make it particularly intriguing for sports fans.