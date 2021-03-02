FuboTV hits new subscriber and revenue records for 2020

FuboTV today announced that it added more than a quarter-million new subscribers in the second half of 2020 — a year in which we collectively stayed home and streamed more than ever. Fubo officially ended 2020 with 547,880 subscribers, up some 73 percent year over year, having added 92,800 in the final three months of 2020.

FuboTV also noted that the number of content hours streamed reached 206,000 in the three months ending Dec. 31, 2020, up 66 percent year over year. The quarter also marks the first time that FuboTV eclipsed more than $100 million in revenue, coming in at $105.1 million.

“fuboTV’s fourth quarter closed our strongest fiscal year to date,” David Gandler, co-founder and CEO, fuboTV, said in a press release. “Our record 547,880 paid subscribers streamed more sports, news and entertainment content than ever before. Building on this quarter and year, we remain focused on continued innovation and are excited about our growth opportunities for 2021, including the ongoing expansion of our advertising business and the development of our own sportsbook.”

In its filing with the SEC, FuboTV gave guidance for revenue between $101 million and $103 million, and it expects to actually lose subscribers thanks to the seasonality of viewership thanks to its strong emphasis on sports content. Current guidance for Fubo's Q12021 puts subscribers between 520,000 and 530,000. That would still keep it in last place in our list of the biggest live TV streaming services in the United States, unless AT&T TV somehow falls off a cliff. But FuboTV is forecasting between 760,000 and 770,000 subscribers at the end of 2021, which likely would put it ahead of AT&T, should recent trends continue.

And as it announced in January, we'll see FuboTV begin its push into sports betting in 2021.

“Our goal for 2021 and beyond is to develop fuboTV into a new kind of media company that combines both innovative streaming video and sports wagering,” Edgar Bronfman Jr., executive chairman, fuboTV, said in the press release. “We intend to deliver leading sports, news and entertainment content to a growing subscriber base that transcends the industry's current virtual MVPD model, and are excited about our ability to capitalize on the future market opportunity."

FuboTV plans start at $64.99 a month for its "Family" offering — the same price as the two biggest players in the game, Hulu With Live TV, and YouTube TV. (And the battle of YouTube TV vs. Hulu continues to rage on.) That gets you some 95 channels, 500 hours of cloud-based DVR service, and the ability to stream on three devices at once. And you can check it all out first with the FuboTV free trial.

Or there's the Fubo Elite package, which costs $79.99 a month for 153 channels, 1,000 hours of cloud-based DVR, and the ability to stream on up to five devices at a time.