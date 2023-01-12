FuboTV price rise will hit sports fans the hardest

If you're both a sports fan and a cord-cutter, there's a good chance that you rely on FuboTV for all your cable needs, as the live TV streaming service has all the channels that you need for watching live sports.

If that's the case, we've got some bad news for you: FuboTV is getting a price hike, with new and existing subscribers now having to pay $5 extra per month for each of the service's plans.

That means the FuboTV Pro plan, which gets you 130 channels, now costs $74.99 per month, while FuboTV Elite, which includes over 190 channels, now $84.99 monthly and the FuboTV Ultimate plan, which has over 230 channels, costing a whopping $94.99 each month.

However that price doesn't take into account RSNs, or Regional Sports Network fees, which are extra (and compulsory) fees to stream sports depending on which region you live in — and a lot more are joining FuboTV to coincide with the price hike.

If you live in an area covered by a single RSN, you'll find yourself paying $10.99 extra per month, but if your area has multiple, that's $13.99 extra on top of your monthly bill, so you could easily pay over $100 each month to FuboTV with this new change.

That means, if you're a sports fan, you'll find yourself paying a lot of money to stick to FuboTV. This won't necessarily be the worst decision in the world as the streaming service, which originated as a solely sports-oriented one, has all the important channels including ESPN, ABC, the Golf Channel and more. However it's now more expensive that alternatives like Sling TV, YouTube TV and Hulu with Live TV, the prices for which you can see below.

The late 2022 and early 2023 period has brought many changes to FuboTV. In January 2023, the live TV streaming service gained a host of channels that had previously left the service including TNT, Cartoon Network, CNN and TBS. However an early January announcement confirmed that several AMC channels would be leaving the service too: AMC, BBC America, Sundance TV and six other channels left FuboTV at the beginning of the month.

None of these are vital for sports fans, but for owners with a range of interests, or who buy their cable for a whole family instead of just themselves, it could be noteworthy.

Currently, FuboTV is one of the top live TV streaming services we recommend for viewing live sports. Coming up, it's recommended in our guides to Formula E, PGA Tour and the Australian Open, however its price hike could make its rivals more tempting instead.