New docuseries Full Court Press follows elite names in women's college basketball

Some of the biggest names in sports this year came from an often-overlooked source: women's college basketball. From breaking records throughout the 2023-24 college basketball season to being drafted onto professional teams in the WNBA, elite athletes like Iowa guard Caitlin Clark, South Carolina center Kamilla Cardoso and UCLA guard Kiki Rice became household names this year with their incredible athleticism and courtside charisma. And now those prominent players are the subject of a new ESPN+ Original Series, Full Court Press, premiering this weekend.

Directed by Kristen Lappas and produced in partnership with Peyton Manning's Omaha Productions and Words & Pictures, the four-part series offers a behind-the-scenes look into young stars like Clark, Cardoso, Rice and others as they navigated what was a historic year for women's college basketball, with exclusive interviews, game footage and more.

"As someone who has grown up a devout fan of the women's game, I am thrilled that we are able to make this show at this pivotal moment in the history of the sport. To be able to pull back the curtain and document Caitlin Clark's historic season has been a privilege for our entire team," Lappas told ESPN. "Each of our three players brings a unique set of storylines to the table, and we hope we're able to capture both the excitement and the complexities surrounding what it means to be an elite female basketball player in 2024."

Fans can tune into Full Court Press this weekend on ABC: episodes 1 and 2 will air back-to-back on Saturday, May 11 beginning at 1pm Eastern, with episodes 3 and 4 to follow on Sunday, May 12 at 12:30pm ET. If you don't have cable, live TV streaming services will enable you to tune into ABC to watch the docuseries as it airs, including Fubo, DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV. All four episodes will also be available to stream live on the ESPN app, and will be available to watch on demand on ESPN+ following the initial broadcast.

Check out the trailer for Full Court Press above before tuning into the basketball-focused documentary series this weekend on ABC and ESPN+.