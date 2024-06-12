Future of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing revealed by Beeb

Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing will return for an eight series on BBC Two the BBC has confirmed.

Yes, the hugely popular comedy duo of Bob Mortimer and Paul Whitehouse will be back for more fishing escapades. They will again explore the UK's stunning countryside as they fish in lakes, rivers and canals across the country while sharing many heartfelt chats.

Paul Whitehouse quipped: "I can’t wait to get back to Gone Fishing with that other bloke in tow," with Bob Mortimer adding: "I’m looking forward to visiting old haunts from my younger years as Paul and I will be travelling back in time for this series, going to fish in places which shaped our lives."

While the locations the duo are visiting haven't been revealed yet the BBC says they will have "even more of a personal edge". Adding that each location is chosen by its relevance to Paul or Bob personally, "following the broad journeys of their lives".

Talking about the show's success, Bob once reflected: "In TV it's always a surprise. Maybe this is what we’ll be remembered for, rather than the stuff we actually put a bit of effort into!" Paul added: "We've done more series of Gone Fishing than I did of The Fast Show. We only did three series and a few specials of that. It's strange to think that. This is very different to anything we did before. It has a bit of depth to it, or seems to! And we've got the backdrop of the great British countryside to fall back on."

(Image credit: BBC)

In a sign of just how popular Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing is the broadcaster has ordered more episodes before the seventh series has gone out.

The BBC is planning to screen the seventh series later this year and it will feature eight episodes for the first time. That series will see the pair head to Bedfordshire, North Norfolk and Northern Ireland. The eighth series will return to the six-episode format with each episode being half an hour long.

BBC Commissioning Editor Patrick McMahon, says: "We’re so happy to welcome Paul and Bob back for another slice of fishing, friendship and riverbank philosophy. Following their adventures and spending time in their company is always a treat, and this series promises to be the most personal and pleasurable yet".

Executive Producer, Lisa Clark, added: "I’m so delighted we can continue to showcase our beautiful country in the company of Paul, Bob and Ted of course."

You can catch — get it!, sorry — all the episodes of Mortimer and Whitehouse: Gone Fishing on BBC iPlayer right now including the specials. We have a best fishing shows article if you’d like more fishing recommendations.