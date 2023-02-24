Future of The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link revealed

Three major game shows will return to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

BBC are bringing back three of their biggest game shows Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link in a big Saturday night overhaul.

Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link will all be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

Each game show will see an array of much-loved celebrity guests test themselves and provide plenty of laughs for the viewers as they inject loads of family fun into Saturday nights.

Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said: “In Michael, Bradley and Romesh we have three funny titans of Saturday evening TV back on our screens with these fabulous formats from Hungry McBear, Thames and BBC Studios ensuring that both BBC One and BBC iPlayer remain as an undisputed entertainment destination for viewers all across the UK in 2023.”

The broadcast details for all three game shows will be confirmed in due course.

Hit game show Michael McIntyre's The Wheel will return and is guaranteed to have viewers on the edge of their seats with a whole host of huge stars, big laughs and Michael's giant spinning Wheel. Can the contestants, guided by new celebrity experts, answer their way to a fortune?

Blankety Blank will once again be hosted by one of the nation's much-loved presenters, Bradley Walsh as he guides a panel of celebrities and contestants over a number of rounds while they go head-to-head to win a range of unique prizes.

As we prepare to meet some new celebrities, viewers will also welcome back the signature theme tune, the iconic Blankety cheque book and a bundle of laughs.

Romesh Ranganathan will be in the driving seat in TV's favourite money game The Weakest Link. A star-studded celebrity line-up will try to win up to £50,000 for charity by answering general knowledge questions until only two contestants remain and compete against each other to be crowned the winner.