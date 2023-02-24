Future of The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link revealed
Saturday nights just got more exciting as Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link will return to BBC One and iPlayer.
BBC are bringing back three of their biggest game shows Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link in a big Saturday night overhaul.
Michael McIntyre's The Wheel, Blankety Blank and The Weakest Link will all be returning to BBC One and BBC iPlayer.
Each game show will see an array of much-loved celebrity guests test themselves and provide plenty of laughs for the viewers as they inject loads of family fun into Saturday nights.
Kalpna Patel-Knight, Head of Entertainment at the BBC said: “In Michael, Bradley and Romesh we have three funny titans of Saturday evening TV back on our screens with these fabulous formats from Hungry McBear, Thames and BBC Studios ensuring that both BBC One and BBC iPlayer remain as an undisputed entertainment destination for viewers all across the UK in 2023.”
The broadcast details for all three game shows will be confirmed in due course.
Hit game show Michael McIntyre's The Wheel will return and is guaranteed to have viewers on the edge of their seats with a whole host of huge stars, big laughs and Michael's giant spinning Wheel. Can the contestants, guided by new celebrity experts, answer their way to a fortune?
Blankety Blank will once again be hosted by one of the nation's much-loved presenters, Bradley Walsh as he guides a panel of celebrities and contestants over a number of rounds while they go head-to-head to win a range of unique prizes.
As we prepare to meet some new celebrities, viewers will also welcome back the signature theme tune, the iconic Blankety cheque book and a bundle of laughs.
Romesh Ranganathan will be in the driving seat in TV's favourite money game The Weakest Link. A star-studded celebrity line-up will try to win up to £50,000 for charity by answering general knowledge questions until only two contestants remain and compete against each other to be crowned the winner.
Whattowatch Newsletter
Get the latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
Grace is a digital writer with WhatToWatch.com, where she writes series guides for must-watch shows and the latest TV news. She graduated from Anglia Ruskin University in 2020 with a degree in Writing and Film Studies, which only made her love for creative writing, film and TV grow stronger.
You'll usually find her watching the drama unfold in the latest reality series and much-loved soaps (usually with chocolate by her side!). Grace also likes to explore new places with her friends and family and, of course, watch and read about the latest films and TV series.
Thank you for signing up to Whattowatch. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.