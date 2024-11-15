General Hospital spoilers: another twisted love triangle brewing with Molly and TJ at the center?

Although General Hospital’s Michael (Chad Duell) now knows Drew (Cameron Mathison) and Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) have been sleeping around together behind his back, all the lies of the sordid love triangle have yet to be revealed. Willow still doesn’t know that her mother Nina (Cynthia Watros) has also been sleeping with Drew, nor does Michael, so there are more fireworks in store.

But even as we wait for the bottom to fall out of that soapy bag, another twisted love triangle may be brewing with Molly (Kristen Vaganos), Jordan (Tanisha Harper) and new doc in town, Isaiah (Sawandi Wilson).

Of course, should sparks fly within this trio, things will get downright interesting. Molly has been in a long-term relationship with TJ (Tajh Bellow) for years, and TJ happens to be Jordan’s son. So Molly potentially cheating on TJ with Isaiah, who up until now has seemed to be romantically interested in Jordan, would set off quite the scandalous ripple effect in Port Charles.

Sawandi Wilson, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Now before we get there, we feel we should add some context to our theory. When Isaiah first arrived in town, he was being hunted by Sidwell’s (Carlo Rota) men and Jordan came to his rescue. Since then, the two have had some great one-on-scenes, that seem to be laying the groundwork for her next great romantic pairing.

Then during the week of November 11, Isaiah and Molly shared some scenes together at Bobbie’s, which made us think the two passed the chemistry test. Still grieving about Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death and bummed her family hasn’t wished her a happy birthday, Isaiah offered some comforting conversation and a surprise birthday cupcake, putting a smile on Molly’s face.

Tajh Bellow and Kristen Vaganos, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

With Molly and T.J. still facing problems in their relationship due to the fact they lost their baby, she’s been increasingly drifting away from him. We assumed she would continue to drift right into the arms of Dex (Evan Hofer), who she’s been increasingly venting to in the last few months. It seemed as if Dex and Molly would find themselves in bed together. However, this new development has us thinking Molly may cheat with Isaiah.

Not for nothing, Molly cheating with Isaiah makes a soapier storyline, especially if Isaiah gets into a relationship with Jordan. Plus, if writers decide to gift Molly with a miracle baby after having two difficult experiences trying to have a child, a nice paternity mystery could also provide some extra drama.

We’ll continue to pay close attention to the relationship between Molly and T.J., as we’re convinced something explosive is bound to happen for the pair.