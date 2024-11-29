General Hospital spoilers: Drew’s attempt to stop Jason from moving into Quartermaines fails?

Though they're brothers, twins even, General Hospital’s Jason (Steve Burton) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) are far from being the type of besties that go together like peas and carrots. To be fair, they didn’t know each other existed until they were well into adulthood. But even when they came to learn of one another, they never were able to get close.

As for the reason why these siblings are more like rivals, we’d argue it stems from Drew’s jealousy of Jason. Since arriving to Port Charles, Drew has played second fiddle to Jason and is usually in Stone Cold’s shadow. Things between the two certainly haven’t gotten better in recent weeks after Michael (Chad Duell) told Jason that Drew slept with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen), and Jason beat up Drew in response.

Making a slight pivot, in the wake of Sam’s (Kelly Monaco) death, there’s been a lot of discussion about what would happen with Danny (Asher Antonyzyn) and Scout (Cosette Abinante). Danny is Jason’s son and Scout is Drew’s daughter, but Sam's dying wish was that the two siblings stay together. To top this off, there’s Rocco (Finn Carr). He may not be Sam’s child, but Rocco, Danny and Scout have been raised like siblings under Sam and Dante’s (Dominic Zamprogna) roof. So there’s been a push to keep the three kids together.

Steve Burton and Asher Antonyzyn in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Then came the heartfelt conversation between Dante and Jason. After talking for a bit, they both decided to move into Quartermaine Mansion for the sake of the kids. With Drew agreeing to let Scout stay at the mansion while he commutes back and forth from DC, it seemed like General Hospital would have its own rendition of Full House.

Unfortunately, this living arrangement may be set to hit a snag. As seen in the General Hospital preview for the week of December 2, Drew threatens to take Scout and move out if Jason moves in.

General Hospital Tease | November 29th, 2024 - YouTube Watch On

This of course presents a problem for Jason. If he moves into his family home, then Rocco and Danny may get to be together, but Scout would be out of the picture. On the other hand, if Jason changes his moving plans, the three kids get to continue living together, but he has to sacrifice time with Danny to an extent. Knowing Jason, he may be more inclined to make the sacrifice. However, what if something or someone comes along to force Drew to back down from his threat?

We can imagine a scenario in which Jason hears Drew’s threat and goes to Michael to vent. Given Michael already has a bone to pick with Drew, he may become even more enraged to learn Drew is attempting to prevent Jason from living with Danny.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Michael may offer to step in to help Jason, but Stone Cold would likely turn down his nephew’s offer to help. But since Michael can be like his mother Carly (Laura Wright) at times, Michael may see it necessary to help Jason whether he wants it or not.

Chad Duell in General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Christine Bartolucci)

It’s possible that Michael goes to Drew and pretends to play nice, advocating that Drew not get in the way of Jason living with Danny. However, given how arrogant and pompous Drew has been recently, Drew may turn down any of Michael’s pleas.

Now viewers will recall that Michael found out Willow and Drew were sleeping together via video footage from the nanny cam. Michael hasn’t confronted his wife and uncle with what he knows yet, and he hasn’t used the clip to his advantage, but could things change? Could Michael tell Drew he knows what he did and threaten to expose Drew with the information or even video proof if Drew doesn’t agree to let Scout stay at the Quartermaine’s with Jason there?

We certainly can’t rule that out, but doing this may tank Michael’s plans to steal Aurora. However, Michael may see Jason’s needs supersede his need for revenge.