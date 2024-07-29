General Hospital spoilers: Metro Court pool accident leaves one child’s life hanging in the balance?

There’s a lot of drama going on in the world of General Hospital as of late. Carly (Laura Wright) just turned herself into law enforcement to prevent John Cates (Adam J. Harrington) from blackmailing Jason (Steve Burton) any further. Sonny (Maurice Benard) continues to be off his meds as he heads into a custody battle with Ava (Maura West), who is actually the reason the kingpin is off his meds this go-around. Michael (Chad Duell) is in the dark about his wife’s crush on his uncle, let alone that Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) and Drew (Cameron Mathison) kissed. And we can’t forget the brewing war between Kristina (Kate Mansi) and Molly (Kristen Vaganos) over this unborn child.

With all of this going on, some viewers may be surprised to learn that it’s been teased that a medical emergency is about to rock Port Charles. Based on a preview clip, we think the emergency could revolve around an incident at the Metro Court pool.

As seen in the following video, Gio (Giovanni Mazza) makes a phone call to someone from what appears to be the pool area of the hotel and says, "There was an accident." Behind him, it looks like there are paramedics. Given the location, we have to consider that someone almost drowns. Take a peek at the clip for yourself.

Seeing is Believing | General Hospital Promo (July 29th, 2024) - YouTube Watch On

If our hunch is correct and someone nearly drowns, we’ll take things further and assume it could be a child who got in way over their head in the water. There are a number of children in the General Hospital canvas, but again looking at clues in the video, we’re going to guess the child in question could be either Violet (Jophielle Love), Donna (Scarlett Spears) or Avery (Ava & Grace Scarola).

Since Brook Lynn (Amanda Setton) is featured in the clip on the phone and seems concerned, there’s a chance Violet finds her life in peril at the pool. Brook Lynn and Chance (Josh Swickard) have been taking care of the little girl since Finn (Michael Easton) left town, and it would be incredibly devastating if Violent found herself fighting for survival in Finn’s absence. If so, we have to think that could take quite a toll on the newlyweds’ marriage.

We couldn’t help but notice that Carly is also spotted in the clip shortly after Gio makes the call, and looks equally upset. Now her facial expression could have more to do with her current legal predicament, but it’s possible she receives news that Donna had an accident at the pool.

Should this be the case, we can’t ignore the tragic irony the story would present. Jason has been working with Cates so Carly would be around for Donna. So if the young girl suffers an accident the moment Carly gets arrested, Carly may find herself crushed and Sonny infuriated. The latter would likely blame Cates for anything that would happen to his daughter.

Maurice Benard, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney)

Speaking of Sonny’s daughter, his other young girl Avery could also be the child in trouble here. Avery is currently caught in a tug-of-war between Ava and Sonny, with both just wanting to beat the other parent out of spite. Could Avery having a close call make her parents realize they’ve got to do better in putting her needs first, regardless of a vendetta?

It bears repeating, that for now, we don’t know what kind of emergency will soon present itself on General Hospital. But if the crisis has to deal with any of these three girls, you should prepare for some emotional scenes ahead.