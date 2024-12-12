General Hospital spoilers: Quartermaine Christmas revelations?

The holiday celebrations on General Hospital are kicking off with a Quartermaine Christmas party. The party is sure to be one of the record books this year as it caps off a year filled with tragic and exciting events.

Relationships are going to be changed forever by the end of the party, and it looks like Michael (Chad Duell) might have found a way to get revenge on Drew (Cameron Mathison) on his own terms. Could this be by stealing Aurora from his uncle? Or could a certain video of the new politician sleeping with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) send shockwaves through the Quartermaine Mansion?

Drew is going to have a lot of explaining to do if Michael drops that security footage of Drew and Willow in the playroom. Maybe it will force Nina (Cynthia Watros) to tell her daughter that she was also sleeping with Drew.

It also looks like Tracy (Jane Elliot) is going to make things even more awkward at the party, which means this shindig is going to be one heck of a show.

Kate Mansi, General Hospital (Image credit: Disney/Bahareh Ritter)

Elsewhere, Sasha (Sofia Mattsson) is pregnant with Michael’s baby, but she may not be the only one expecting in the new year. Josslyn (Eden McCoy) may also get some exciting news, although coming on the heels of Dex (Evan Hofer) getting stabbed, she’s probably going to be more than a little conflicted about having a baby. If Michael and Willow break up, will Sasha reveal that the baby is Michael’s and try to co-parent with him?

Then there’s Ava (Maura West). She may have been found innocent of intentionally hurting Kristina and her baby, but that doesn’t mean she’s innocent in the court of public opinion. Ava and Ric (Rick Hearst) are in for an unpleasant surprise in the wake of the verdict. While Ava figures out how to proceed, Kristina (Kate Mansi) is plotting and channeling her grief into revenge.

You don’t want to miss the rest of the General Hospital episodes airing during the week of December 9, as they look to be highly explosive.

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors