General Hospital spoilers: Tracy saves Cody from Drew’s fury?

General Hospital’s Tracy (Jane Elliot) may soon need to step in to save her bestie from her nephew after the recent bar brawl.

During the week of October 28, a drunken Cody (Josh Kelly) confronted Drew (Cameron Mathison) after being sick of hearing people fawn over the new politician. Despite what Drew’s admirers thought, Cody found him to be “smug” and a phony as the Quartermaine had been sneaking around with Willow (Katelyn MacMullen) while sleeping with her mother Nina (Cynthia Watros). All of which Cody yelled loudly at Drew as he fought him in public at a bar.

To make matters worse, when Drew arrived back home, Tracy and Ned (Wally Kurth) were standing there grinning from ear to ear prepared to blackmail him. Ned’s private investigator sent him footage of the fight, and he was willing to release it if Drew didn’t do his bidding when it came to ELQ. Of course, any exposure of the fight or the words Cody spewed would be detrimental to Drew’s political campaign, so Ned thought he had the upper hand. Unfortunately for Ned, Drew is not one to be manipulated, and he went straight to Michael (Robert Adamson) to reveal the truth. Well, at least he told his nephew about kissing his wife on Independence Day.

Cameron Mathison and Wally Kurth, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

Now Drew isn’t delusional, so he should expect more fallout from all this in the very near future. Michael for one has a past of being quite vengeful when wronged, so he may have some payback in store for his uncle. For example, we tend to think Michael will ensure Drew doesn’t get elected to office, so we will be paying close attention for that.

With all that being said, Drew is likely looking at some tough times ahead and he may blame Cody for all of it. Drew is the one who betrayed Michael, but Drew planned to keep this all under wraps, and Cody pretty much forced his hand. So will Drew attempt to get some payback of his own?

Josh Kelly, General Hospital (Image credit: ABC/Christine Bartolucci)

It’s not hard to imagine Drew immediately trying to fire Cody from the Quartermaine Estate and kicking him off the property. However, should he make that move, we think Tracy will ultimately block it. Tracy may not own the property, but she stomps around as if she does. Plus, she’s a person who typically gets what she wants, and considering how close she is with Cody, she likely won’t want him gone.

So Drew may not be able to outright fire him. However, Drew can make it incredibly uncomfortable around the Quartermaine Estate for Cody in an effort to get him to quit.

If Drew can’t fire Cody and can’t force him to quit, he may need to go after him some other way. However, considering Cody is Mac’s (John J. York) son and Robert’s (Tristan Rogers) nephew, Drew may want to be careful. In fact, perhaps he should just move into the Metro Court (although Carly [Laura Wright] may not be so welcoming to him for hurting her son).