Gladiators 2025 cancelled tonight — here's why
A scheduling shake-up means Gladiators fans have to wait longer for the next episode.
Gladiators 2025 fans are set for disappointment as they tune in for the latest episode of the reality show tonight because the series is sadly taking a break.
The series, which landed back on our screens in January, has been keeping viewers gripped as each week we see this year's contenders whittled down to the final few.
We are just weeks away from the grand finale - but sadly, we have got a longer wait to find out who will be crowned the 2025 champion becasue instead of showing Gladiators in its usual slot tonight, BBC One will be airing football instead.
At 5pm we have an FA Cup quarter-final match between Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest, bumping Gladiators from the BBC One schedules.
The next epsiode of the series will now air on BBC One on Saturday, April 5 at 5.50 pm.
In the second semi-final, tensions are set to rise between the Gladiators, resulting in a scrap in the arena as four determined Contenders battle for a coveted place in the grand final.
After the first semi-final, which aired last weekend, two Contenders emerged victorious after five tough events.
Get the What to Watch Newsletter
The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more!
First into the final was Amanda, a gym owner from Warrington, who secured an 18-point Powerball record, putting her at the top of the table.
Fury was impressed with her skills, saying she was "in awe - that's the best Contender I've ever come across in Powerball, so much credit for that."
Following her into the final was gymnast Joe Fishburn from Scarborough.
We'll have to wait until the next episode to find out who Joe and Amanda will face in the final - with Mus, Nathan, Zavia and Aneila all battling for a spot.
All past episodes of Gladiators 2025 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.
Claire is Assistant Managing Editor at What To Watch and has been a journalist for over 15 years, writing about everything from soaps and TV to beauty, entertainment, and even the Royal Family. After starting her career at a soap magazine, she ended up staying for 13 years, and over that time she’s pulled pints in the Rovers Return, sung karaoke in the Emmerdale village hall, taken a stroll around Albert Square, and visited Summer Bay Surf Club in sunny Australia.
After learning some tricks of the trade at websites Digital Spy, Entertainment Daily, and Woman & Home, Claire landed a role at What’s On TV and whattowatch.com writing about all things TV and film, with a particular love for Aussie soaps, Strictly Come Dancing and Bake Off.
She’s interviewed everyone from June Brown — AKA Dot Cotton — to Michelle Keegan, swapped cooking tips with baking legend Mary Berry backstage at the NTAs, and danced the night away with soap stars at countless awards bashes. There’s not a lot she doesn’t know about soaps and TV and can be very handy when a soapy question comes up in a pub quiz!
As well as all things soap-related, Claire also loves running, spa breaks, days out with her kids, and getting lost in a good book.
