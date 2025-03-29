Gladiators 2025 cancelled tonight — here's why

Gladiators 2025 fans are set for disappointment as they tune in for the latest episode of the reality show tonight because the series is sadly taking a break.

The series, which landed back on our screens in January, has been keeping viewers gripped as each week we see this year's contenders whittled down to the final few.

We are just weeks away from the grand finale - but sadly, we have got a longer wait to find out who will be crowned the 2025 champion becasue instead of showing Gladiators in its usual slot tonight, BBC One will be airing football instead.

At 5pm we have an FA Cup quarter-final match between Brighton & Hove Albion v Nottingham Forest, bumping Gladiators from the BBC One schedules.

The next epsiode of the series will now air on BBC One on Saturday, April 5 at 5.50 pm.

Joe Fishburn has made it to the final of Gladiators for the 2025 season. (Image credit: BBC / Graeme Hunter / © Hungry Bear Media Ltd)

In the second semi-final, tensions are set to rise between the Gladiators, resulting in a scrap in the arena as four determined Contenders battle for a coveted place in the grand final.

After the first semi-final, which aired last weekend, two Contenders emerged victorious after five tough events.

First into the final was Amanda, a gym owner from Warrington, who secured an 18-point Powerball record, putting her at the top of the table.

Fury was impressed with her skills, saying she was "in awe - that's the best Contender I've ever come across in Powerball, so much credit for that."

Following her into the final was gymnast Joe Fishburn from Scarborough.

We'll have to wait until the next episode to find out who Joe and Amanda will face in the final - with Mus, Nathan, Zavia and Aneila all battling for a spot.

All past episodes of Gladiators 2025 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.