Go behind the scenes of ‘The Mandalorian’ in Disney Plus special

Star Wars fans have a baby Yoda (aka Grogu) sized hole in their hearts as they wait for the third season of The Mandalorian on Disney Plus. Though we still don’t know when we can expect the adventures of Din Djarin and company to continue, Disney Plus is offering a special episode that will take fans behind the scenes of The Mandalorian.

Fans were excited to see in the season two finale of The Mandalorian the appearance of Luke Skywalker, the younger version as the story takes place just a little while after Return of the Jedi. After watching the clip of him slicing through those Dark Troopers like swiss cheese a hundred times, fans posited how The Mandalorian was able to recreate a young Luke Skywalker (no, it wasn’t fan-favorite lookalike Sebastian Stan).

This will be the focus of the Disney Gallery: Star Wars: The Mandalorian special episode, which is set to debut on Disney Plus Aug. 25.

In addition to the announcement, Disney Plus has shared some images (see above) and a clip from the episode. The clip shows some footage from when they were shooting the Luke Skywalker scene, with Mark Hamill reprising his iconic role. Also, The Mandalorian executive producer Dave Filoni discusses what it was like for them to work with Hamill. Here’s the clip:

This is just one of many Star Wars related projects that Disney Plus has in its pipeline. Fans can also expect the new anime-inspired anthology series Star Wars: Visions and The Mandalorian spinoff The Book of Boba Fett releasing later this year. More Disney Plus originals are in the works on popular Star Wars characters including Obi-wan Kenobi, Ahsoka Tano, Cassian Andor and Lando Calrissian; there’s also going to be more of The Bad Batch and new series like Rangers of the New Republic, The Acolyte and A Droid Story. Another LEGO Star Wars holiday special, this time Halloween-themed, is also set for a Disney Plus debut.

