Gogglebox fans are thrown into confusion about a surprise guest on the show
Gogglebox viewers are all saying the same thing about this moment in the Channel 4 show
Gogglebox viewers were perplexed after sister duo Ellie and Izzi Warner introduced a new guest on the couch.
In the latest instalment of Gogglebox, which aired on Saturday, September 28th, the double act was pictured with a live chicken sitting with them as they critiqued the latest TV shows, much to the viewers' confusion.
'What on Earth are Ellie and Izzi doing with a live Chicken,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
To which another fan said, 'Eggsactly!'
And another replied with laughing face emojis.
While another viewer of the Channel 4 show said, 'Just a random chicken in the front room, as you do #Gogglebox.'
While another wrote, 'Why the f do they have a chicken? And are they going to eat it?'
Meanwhile, another said, 'Where are Ellie and Izzie’s dogs? Not seen any for ages and now all of a sudden there’s a chicken!!'
And another wrote, 'NEED to know where Ellie/@ellieandizzi gets her t-shirts from.'
Meanwhile another wrote, 'Why have Issy and Ellie got a chicken?'
To which another replied jokingly, 'They are a bit peckish?'
And another said, 'Attention?'
Meanwhile, another sang the praises of the duo, saying, 'if the hang isn’t exactly like an ellie + izzi gogglebox clip i don’t want it.'
Since their debut in 2015, the duo has become firm favourites on the show. Along the way, they have had a few special guests, including their pet dogs.
During the episode, the pair discussed the right technique for holding a chicken. Izzi asked, "Right, so tell me, how do I hold a chicken?" to which Ellie replied, "So your index fingers," before doing a demonstration.
Izzi then replied, "Are these my index fingers?" To this, Ellie replied, "No, it's the two middle fingers, and then the other two outer fingers go the other side of the legs," much to the amusement of viewers.
Tune in next week to see what's next for the duo.
Gogglebox continues next Friday on Channel 4.
