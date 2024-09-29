Gogglebox fans are thrown into confusion about a surprise guest on the show

Gogglebox viewers were perplexed after sister duo Ellie and Izzi Warner introduced a new guest on the couch.

In the latest instalment of Gogglebox, which aired on Saturday, September 28th, the double act was pictured with a live chicken sitting with them as they critiqued the latest TV shows, much to the viewers' confusion.

'What on Earth are Ellie and Izzi doing with a live Chicken,' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

What on Earth are Ellie and Izzi doing with a live Chicken 🤷🏼‍♂️ #GoggleboxSeptember 27, 2024

To which another fan said, 'Eggsactly!'

And another replied with laughing face emojis.

While another viewer of the Channel 4 show said, 'Just a random chicken in the front room, as you do #Gogglebox.'

Just a random chicken in the front room, as you do 😂 #GoggleboxSeptember 27, 2024

While another wrote, 'Why the f do they have a chicken? And are they going to eat it?'

Why the f do they have a chicken?And are they going to eat it?#GoggleboxSeptember 27, 2024

Meanwhile, another said, 'Where are Ellie and Izzie’s dogs? Not seen any for ages and now all of a sudden there’s a chicken!!'

Where are Ellie and Izzie’s dogs? Not seen any for ages and now all of a sudden there’s a chicken!! #gogglebox @C4GoggleboxSeptember 29, 2024

And another wrote, 'NEED to know where Ellie/@ellieandizzi gets her t-shirts from.'

NEED to know where Ellie/@ellieandizzi gets her t-shirts from. #GoggleboxSeptember 29, 2024

Meanwhile another wrote, 'Why have Issy and Ellie got a chicken?'

Why have Issy and Ellie got a chicken? #GoggleboxSeptember 27, 2024

To which another replied jokingly, 'They are a bit peckish?'

And another said, 'Attention?'

Meanwhile, another sang the praises of the duo, saying, 'if the hang isn’t exactly like an ellie + izzi gogglebox clip i don’t want it.'

if the hang isn’t exactly like an ellie + izzi gogglebox clip i don’t want itSeptember 21, 2024

Since their debut in 2015, the duo has become firm favourites on the show. Along the way, they have had a few special guests, including their pet dogs.

During the episode, the pair discussed the right technique for holding a chicken. Izzi asked, "Right, so tell me, how do I hold a chicken?" to which Ellie replied, "So your index fingers," before doing a demonstration.

Izzi then replied, "Are these my index fingers?" To this, Ellie replied, "No, it's the two middle fingers, and then the other two outer fingers go the other side of the legs," much to the amusement of viewers.

Tune in next week to see what's next for the duo.

Gogglebox continues next Friday on Channel 4.