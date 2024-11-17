Gogglebox fans beg for these classic cast members to make a return to screens as they deem the Channel 4 show has 'gone off the boil'
Gogglebox viewers want to see these familiar faces make a comeback
Gogglebox fans are calling for some famous faces to make a return to the Channel 4 show.
Some Gogglebox fans have said the show has gone 'off the boil', claiming the current cast isn't up to scratch.
'Please bring back the Brighton hairdressers. Give them a wage rise,anything, just get them back!' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).
@Channel4 @C4Gogglebox Please bring back the Brighton hairdressers. Give them a wage rise,anything,just get them back!🙏 #GoggleboxNovember 15, 2024
To which another fan replied, speculating, 'I think Stephen and Daniel have split up.'
To which another fan replied, 'I know. They still live together, though. Here's wishing!'
Meanwhile, another said, 'I can only feel sorry for the new #gogglebox family. Such a terrible editorial decision. I so miss Marcus and the Brighton hairdressers. It's one of Channel 4's crown jewels and this series seems to have gone off the boil.'
I can only feel sorry for the new #gogglebox family. Such a terrible editorial decision. I so miss Marcus and the Brighton hairdressers. It's one of Channel 4's crown jewels and this series seems to have gone off the boilNovember 15, 2024
Another viewer of the Channel 4 show replied, 'It became terrible. They have them watch trash 'reality' shows for the entire programme. And some of the regulars went stale ages ago. I can't watch it now.'
But not everyone agreed that they would make a good addition, with one fan of the Channel 4 show writing today, 'Newspapers today reporting that viewers are calling for the return of Stephen. Rubbish. Without him, there is more time for the real entertaining ones.
@goggleboxshow newspapers today reporting that viewers are calling for the return of Stephen. Rubbish. Without him, there is more time for the real entertaining ones.#Gogglebox @C4Gogglebox @goggleboxNovember 17, 2024
Meanwhile, other fans of the Channel 4 show commented on a recent Married At First Sight UK storyline.
They wrote, 'Please download Gogglebox for its coverage of bumhole gate… it’s 1 min of TV that has made me laugh more than anything in years.'
Please download Gogglebox for its coverage of bumhole gate… it’s 1 min of TV that has made me laugh more than anything in years #MAFSUKNovember 16, 2024
And another wrote on the social media platform, 'OMG watching @C4Gogglebox on catch-up, and laughing out loud about #Bumhole "Since when has terrorising your bumhole been considered flirting?" The comments by all the Gogglebox team! My eyes are watering Thanks for the laughs!'
OMG watching @C4Gogglebox on catch-up, and laughing out loud about #Bumhole 😂😂😂 "Since when has terrorising your bumhole been considered flirting?" The comments by all the Gogglebox team! My eyes are watering 😂😂😂 Thanks for the laughs!November 16, 2024
Gogglebox continues next Friday 22nd November.
