Gogglebox fans beg for these classic cast members to make a return to screens as they deem the Channel 4 show has 'gone off the boil'

Gogglebox fans are calling for some famous faces to make a return to the Channel 4 show.

Some Gogglebox fans have said the show has gone 'off the boil', claiming the current cast isn't up to scratch.

'Please bring back the Brighton hairdressers. Give them a wage rise,anything, just get them back!' wrote one fan on X (formerly Twitter).

To which another fan replied, speculating, 'I think Stephen and Daniel have split up.'

To which another fan replied, 'I know. They still live together, though. Here's wishing!'

Meanwhile, another said, 'I can only feel sorry for the new #gogglebox family. Such a terrible editorial decision. I so miss Marcus and the Brighton hairdressers. It's one of Channel 4's crown jewels and this series seems to have gone off the boil.'

Another viewer of the Channel 4 show replied, 'It became terrible. They have them watch trash 'reality' shows for the entire programme. And some of the regulars went stale ages ago. I can't watch it now.'

But not everyone agreed that they would make a good addition, with one fan of the Channel 4 show writing today, 'Newspapers today reporting that viewers are calling for the return of Stephen. Rubbish. Without him, there is more time for the real entertaining ones.

Meanwhile, other fans of the Channel 4 show commented on a recent Married At First Sight UK storyline.

They wrote, 'Please download Gogglebox for its coverage of bumhole gate… it’s 1 min of TV that has made me laugh more than anything in years.'

And another wrote on the social media platform, 'OMG watching @C4Gogglebox on catch-up, and laughing out loud about #Bumhole "Since when has terrorising your bumhole been considered flirting?" The comments by all the Gogglebox team! My eyes are watering Thanks for the laughs!'

Gogglebox continues next Friday 22nd November.