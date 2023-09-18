Gogglebox legend set to join Dancing on Ice?

A Gogglebox star is set to take part in Dancing on Ice.

Gogglebox star Stephen Webb has reportedly signed up for the upcoming season of Dancing On Ice.

Brighton hair salon owner Stephen recently announced he and his husband Daniel Lustig had quit Gogglebox after 10 years.

The much-loved couple decided not to return for Gogglebox season 22 in an emotional Instagram post.

Stephen wrote: "After careful consideration, Daniel and I have decided we will not be returning for the new series of Gogglebox. We feel the time is right to move on and explore other opportunities.

"We would both like to thank Channel 4 and Studio Lambert for letting us be part of this amazing, funny and heartwarming show. We are also extremely thankful to the cast and crew, or Gogglebox family as we call them and of course, the fans, thank you for all of your love & support over the years."

They also shared a clip together where they thanked their fans from over the years. "We thought we would put out this little video, especially for the fans of the show", Stephen said. "Just to say thank you for all your love and support over the years, it has really meant a lot.

"If you do get withdrawal symptoms, we are always available on Netflix", he joked.

Now, it has been reported that the former armchair critic has joined Dancing on Ice according to The Sun.

A TV insider reportedly told the publication: “Many Gogglebox stars face a dilemma at some point. Many of them develop profiles in their own right and inevitably receive offers to appear on other shows.

“If they do go on other things they are making official their transition to celebrity, and Gogglebox reviewers are meant to be regular members of the public.

“Stephen had very much developed his own profile. It wasn’t a surprise he received other offers, though no one would have necessarily guessed he’d be doing Dancing On Ice.”

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig in Gogglebox. (Image credit: Channel 4)

Stephen was one of the original stars who joined Gogglebox when it first aired in 2013.

He was joined by his former co-star Christopher Steed, before Stephen's mum Pat Webb took his place from series 10 to 12.

Stephen's new partner Daniel then took his place on the sofa alongside Stephen in 2019.

Gogglebox 2023 airs every Friday at 9pm on Channel 4.