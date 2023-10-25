Great British Bake Off fans thrilled baking 'legend' is still in the tent

While Pastry Week saw two popular bakers leave The Great British Bake Off 2023 tent, plenty of fans are thrilled that their favorite has survived!

After Tasha collapsed during Chocolate Week's Technical Challenge last week, the bakers were temporarily relieved to learn that no one would be going home. It was short-lived relief, of course, as Pastry Week ended with the double elimination of both Rowan and Nicky,

Even though his picnic pies were a little messy, Rowan got some good praise in the Signature Challenge and found himself middle of the pack in the Technical, though his Signature bake let him down to the point that Prue labeled them "so awful".

Nicky, on the other hand, struggled, serving up some pork and cheese picnic pies which Nicky herself labeled "a disaster". Nicky's pithivier also saw her rank dead last in the Technical Challenge, though she did land some high praise for her Signature pies in the end.

Fans were quick to share just how upset they were over Nicky and Rowan's departure from the show. However, that outcry was balanced by the many, many messages from fans of another baker altogether.

From the looks of things, it seems plenty of viewers at home were watching with bated breath as Paul Hollywood briefly hinted that Saku was at risk of leaving the competition behind.

One fan wrote: "another great episode this week. Cristy got star baker as she deserved. Rowan and Nicky have been booted off, all in all I'm just happy Saku the legend is still there!"

Another added: "The threat of Saku leaving nearly put me into despair".

A third chimed in with: "Sad to see those 2 go, but this absolute legend continues", and there were plenty more relieved fans all saying the same thing!

If you were one of the many fans devastated by the loss of Nicky and/or Rowan from this year's baking lineup, you can see them one last time in this week's edition of The Great British Bake Off: An Extra Slice. Along with presenters Jo Brand and Tom Allen, the bakers will be joined by comedian Ross Noble, reality star Jamie Laing, and Oti Mabuse.

The Great British Bake Off airs weekly on Tuesdays at 8 pm on Channel 4. Episodes can also be streamed on demand via the Channel 4 website.

In the US, the series airs Fridays on Netflix as The Great British Baking Show.