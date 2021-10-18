Greg Wise explains why Emma Thompson would never go on 'Strictly'

Strictly Come Dancing 2021 contestant Greg Wise was the latest celebrity to leave the dancing competition, after the judges decided to save Judi Love. He is the third celebrity to be eliminated.

Greg was supported by his wife Emma Thompson during his time on the series, but he's revealed that fans won't be seeing Emma on the dancefloor any time soon, especially now that he's taken part.

When asked if Emma would join, he told Radio Times: "I can categorically say no. No, she knows what it entails and I think that it’s enough that one of us has done it really. I don’t think you’d even get her in for the Christmas special."

In addition to this, Greg revealed that the Strictly experience can often be more nerve-wracking for those supporting contestants in the audience. Fans saw Emma in the audience a lot during his time on the competition, and Greg reckons she probably felt more anxious than he did.

He added: "As I say to any of the chums who come along, it’s harder for them than it is for me because they have that anxiety. They have performance anxiety but there’s nothing they can do about it. It’s a really hard thing to do if your partner or child or parent or whoever is out there doing it, it’s terribly anxious-making."

Now that Greg's Strictly journey has come to an end, sadly there'll be no more appearances from Emma Thompson and their daughter Gaia in the audience, something that fans definitely looked forward to each week!

It's always sad to say goodbye to contestants, and we've currently seen Nina Wadia and Katie McGlynn eliminated ahead of Greg. In addition to this, Robert Webb was forced to withdraw from the competition due to health complications, so we're now down to 11 couples all participating for that Glitterball trophy.

When leaving the competition, Greg said: "I have had an amazing time, I feel unbelievably privileged so thank you all for having me. The highlight undoubtedly was doing the week two Couple's Choice - the banging disco for my sister Clare."

Strictly Come Dancing continues on Saturdays on BBC1. Episodes are also available via BBC iPlayer.