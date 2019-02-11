The Handmaids Tale is back on Hulu on June 5

Elisabeth Moss and Max Minghella in "The Handmaid's Tale" on Hulu. The third season premieres on June 5.

Hulu today announced that the third season of The Handmaid's Tale will premiere on June 5, 2019 .

The first three episodes will drop on launch day, with the remaining 10 new episodes landing on Wednesdays after that.

From Hulu's announcement :

The 13-episode third season of The Handmaid's Tale is driven by June's resistance to the dystopian regime of Gilead and her struggle to strike back against overwhelming odds. Startling reunions, betrayals, and a journey to the terrifying heart of Gilead force all characters to take a stand, guided by one defiant prayer: "Blessed be the fight."

The Handmaid's Tale , based on the book by the same name, tells the story of a (self-inflicted) post-apocalyptic society in which the aristocracy struggles with infertility, leading to the "Handmaid" caste, which is used as surrogates — all under the auspices of religion.

An upper it is not.

The series stars Elisabeth Moss, Joseph Fiennes, Yvonne Strahovski, Alexis Bledel, Madeline Brewer, Ann Dowd, O-T Fagbenle, Max Minghella, Samira Wiley and Bradley Whitford.

Hulu is available as a $5.99 subscription with commercials, getting you access to the entire on-demand library. You can remove most commercials for $11.99 a month.

Hulu Live starts at $44.99 a month and adds a bunch of live TV in addition to Hulu's on-demand catalog. The same plan without commercials runs $50.99 a month.

Get a free Hulu trial