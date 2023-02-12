Harry Styles sends fans wild with surprise tribute at BRIT Awards 2023

Thirteen years after finding fame with X Factor boyband One Direction, Harry Styles was the man of the moment at the BRIT Awards 2023 with Mastercard on Saturday night, winning all four awards he was nominated for, including the hotly contested best album.

Following on from his recent triumph at the Grammys in Los Angeles, where he scooped best album for Harry's House, Harry — who opened the show with an energetic performance of his hit single As It Was — bagged the gongs for artist of the year, best pop/R&B act, best album and best single for As It Was.

What To Watch managed to bag a ticket to the star-studded event, hosted by comedian and The Masked Singer 2023 panelist Mo Gilligan and broadcast live on ITV from London's 02 arena. And if the reaction from the enthusiastic crowd was anything to go by, it came as no surprise that Harry would clean up.

Best Artist, and collecting his second award of the night is…Harry Styles! #BRITs (and a VERY popular winner in the crowds here at the O2 Arena) pic.twitter.com/KW5q2FW0gvFebruary 11, 2023 See more

Upon collecting his award for artist of the year, Harry gave a nod to the ITV talent show that made his name more than a decade ago, thanking his mum for "signing me up for X Factor without telling me", and his fellow One Direction bandmates Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Liam Payne and Zayn Malik.

Throughout their tenure, One Direction picked up seven BRIT awards out of twelve nominations, including the gong for Global Success in 2013.

This year's BRIT nominations saw no women up for best artist, following the organisers decision last year to scrap the best male and best female categories in favour of gender-neutral prizes.

"I'm aware of my privilege up here tonight," Harry said, name-checking the female performers who'd missed out on the artist prize, including Mabel, Florence Welch and Becky Hill.

All was not lost for Becky, though. The singer — who found fame on the very first BBC One series of The Voice UK in 2012 — won the award for Best Dance Act.

Visibly sobbing as she collected her statue, Becky paid tribute to her manager, Alex, who "funded me when I was 18 just off The Voice, who saw me through getting dropped from [one] record deal, then starting my own record deal and signing to Polydor."

Congrats to Best Dance Act winner, Becky Hill! pic.twitter.com/BzZcn1XN18February 11, 2023 See more

Becky then let her talent do the talking as she closed the star-studded event with a spectacular performance of Crazy What Love Can Do, alongside X Factor 2012 alumni Ella Henderson and producer of the year, David Guetta, which also featured Eurovision 2022 runner-up and best new artist nominee, Sam Ryder.

For details of all the BRITs 2023 winners click here.