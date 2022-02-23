Have 'Emmerdale' fans spotted a HIDDEN TWIST that could save Meena from prison?

Eagle-eyed 'Emmerdale' viewers think Liam and Charles could accidentally save Meena from getting her comeuppance

'Emmerdale' fans are worried that Meena might get away with murder. (Image credit: ITV)

Emmerdale fans wondering if we'd finally see Meena banged to rights were given some answers last night - but also a whole load of new questions! 

For DS Rogers it was all in the line of duty as he grilled Meena about the memory box, discovered by Leyla and Liam in Monday's episode (Feb. 21). 

But clearly, Meena had her eyes on a different type of boxset, as she answered every question with ‘no comment’. Rogers looked world-weary and it looked like the line of questioning was going off the rails - or over the bridge, in this case. 

However, it was soon apparent that he was playing the long game and awaiting the results of the DNA testing. 

Meena seemed to enjoy being questioned by the police about her crimes.  (Image credit: ITV)

Then came the moment we were all waiting for when DS Rogers announced the results of the DNA testing and charged her with a very long list of murders, mayhem, and misdeeds. High five to actor Matthew Flynn for remembering that hefty chunk of dialogue! 

Fans took to Twitter to give us their thoughts on what seemed like the turn of the screw for Emmerdale's most wanted...

But, just when it seemed safe to go into the village, fans were teased by a further twist in the serial killer's tale. Following on from discussing how her sister had turned evil, Manpreet clashed with Charles about how she should move on. Burning all Meena’s gifts and photos of them both seemed extreme for poor Charles and he soon escaped to find sanctuary at the church. 

Clearly, in a vulnerable and confused state, Charles was ripe for the picking. But that didn't stop fans to be shocked by the next twist when he received a phone call from Meena asking for his help finding redemption and forgiveness. 

Clearly, Meena doesn't know the meaning of redemption and was up to her old tricks, but could Charles be drawn into her games once again? Fans took to Twitter to express their fears...

A few eagle-eyed fans also spotted that Liam Cavanagh could also accidentally sabotage the charges against Meena, potentially a new twist of the knife for those hoping for justice for Leanna, Ben, and Andrea. 

After getting his hands on the contents of the memory box, he was now confessing to Leyla that he did indeed push Meena off the bridge - all in earshot of a policeman! Could this mean the evidence against Meena could be thrown out in court? 

Emmerdale airs weeknights at 7pm on ITV, with an extra episode at 8pm on Thursdays - see our TV Guide for full listings. You can also catch up on ITV Hub now. 

