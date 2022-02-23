Have 'Emmerdale' fans spotted a HIDDEN TWIST that could save Meena from prison?

'Emmerdale' fans are worried that Meena might get away with murder.

Emmerdale fans wondering if we'd finally see Meena banged to rights were given some answers last night - but also a whole load of new questions!

For DS Rogers it was all in the line of duty as he grilled Meena about the memory box, discovered by Leyla and Liam in Monday's episode (Feb. 21).

But clearly, Meena had her eyes on a different type of boxset, as she answered every question with ‘no comment’. Rogers looked world-weary and it looked like the line of questioning was going off the rails - or over the bridge, in this case.

However, it was soon apparent that he was playing the long game and awaiting the results of the DNA testing.

Meena seemed to enjoy being questioned by the police about her crimes. (Image credit: ITV)

Then came the moment we were all waiting for when DS Rogers announced the results of the DNA testing and charged her with a very long list of murders, mayhem, and misdeeds. High five to actor Matthew Flynn for remembering that hefty chunk of dialogue!

Fans took to Twitter to give us their thoughts on what seemed like the turn of the screw for Emmerdale's most wanted...

And the solicitor is thinking...HOW AM I SUPPOSED TO DEFEND THAT?!!!! 😂😂😂But does that mean that Evil Meena's Reign is over?#MeenaJutla #DSRogers #MeanMeena #Emmerdale https://t.co/6SAnQYelRnFebruary 23, 2022 See more

Meena yet again clearly totally underestimated just how far the Police were actually willing to go. Served her right though, her own cockiness/belief she was totally indestructible was her ultimate downfall unfortunately #Emmerdale 😮February 22, 2022 See more

I have not been waiting to hear it at all. BUT, how amazing is she in this scene? I will forever adore her! #Emmerdale https://t.co/CsNReWTB36February 22, 2022 See more

Justice at last for Leanna, Andrea & Ben - Finally. Surprisingly fast actually. Only took 7 months but Meena sure did a helluva lot of damage in that time & lives will definitely never be the same for some people that's for sure unfortunately #Emmerdale 👏 pic.twitter.com/gWGLo5dToeFebruary 22, 2022 See more

But, just when it seemed safe to go into the village, fans were teased by a further twist in the serial killer's tale. Following on from discussing how her sister had turned evil, Manpreet clashed with Charles about how she should move on. Burning all Meena’s gifts and photos of them both seemed extreme for poor Charles and he soon escaped to find sanctuary at the church.

Clearly, in a vulnerable and confused state, Charles was ripe for the picking. But that didn't stop fans to be shocked by the next twist when he received a phone call from Meena asking for his help finding redemption and forgiveness.

Clearly, Meena doesn't know the meaning of redemption and was up to her old tricks, but could Charles be drawn into her games once again? Fans took to Twitter to express their fears...

Meena asks Charles for guidance on redemption-- yeah okay Meena, we believe you...we're glad @KevMathurin is being given a chance to shine...but will Meena's manipulations convince him?#CharlesAnderson #MeenaJutla #KevinMathurin #PaigeSandhu #Emmerdale https://t.co/SwfBZBU8la pic.twitter.com/38HAsdr5EKFebruary 23, 2022 See more

Wow #Meena definitely seemed to be getting a thrill from hearing all the chargers read against her, I just hope #Charles isn’t taken in by her!! #EmmerdaleFebruary 22, 2022 See more

Is Meena going to pretend she's found God now! 😂😂😂 Just when you think it can't get any crazier #EmmerdaleFebruary 22, 2022 See more

A few eagle-eyed fans also spotted that Liam Cavanagh could also accidentally sabotage the charges against Meena, potentially a new twist of the knife for those hoping for justice for Leanna, Ben, and Andrea.

After getting his hands on the contents of the memory box, he was now confessing to Leyla that he did indeed push Meena off the bridge - all in earshot of a policeman! Could this mean the evidence against Meena could be thrown out in court?

Thataboy Liam, confess your crime when police are in earshot 👏 🤣 #emmerdaleFebruary 22, 2022 See more

Liam will confess to the whole village by the end of the week #Emmerdale @emmerdaleFebruary 22, 2022 See more

