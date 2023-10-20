Heartbroken Doctors fans start petition to save soap — here's how YOU can sign

Doctors fans have launched a petition calling on the BBC not to follow through with their plan to cancel the long-running soap.

On Wednesday, October 18, the BBC confirmed that Doctors had been axed after 23 years on-air, and loyal viewers are now urging the broadcaster to walk back on their decision with a Change.org petition (which you can sign here) to save the soap.

"As a loyal viewer of the BBC's daytime soap Doctors for over 20 years, I am deeply saddened by the recent announcement of its cancellation", the creator of the petition wrote.

"This show has been a staple of the BBC’s daytime schedule for more than two decades, providing entertainment and comfort to millions across the UK. The axing of this beloved series after 23 years is not just an end to another TV show - it represents a loss in our daily routines and shared cultural experiences."

They continued: "The decision to cancel Doctors comes despite its consistent performance in ratings. According to the Broadcasters' Audience Research Board (BARB), Doctors regularly attracts over one million viewers per episode, demonstrating its enduring appeal among audiences.



"We urge the BBC to reconsider this decision and keep Doctors on air. This long-running soap opera holds significant sentimental value for many viewers like me who have followed it through all these years. It is not just about preserving a TV show; it's about acknowledging and respecting what this series means to us - its loyal audience.



Please sign this petition if you believe that Doctors deserves another chance on our screens."

Doctors is coming to an end in December 2024. (Image credit: BBC)

At the time of writing, the petition has gained over 300 signatures since its launch on Wednesday, October 18, and those who've signed it have shared how the decision to axe the show made them feel.

One said the BBC would replace the series with 'mindless rubbish', whilst a second said they were 'baffled' by the decision to axe the show. A third said they were 'fuming' about the show coming to an end, and another called the move 'a terrible decision by the BBC'.

In a statement about the show's cancellation, the BBC explained their 'difficult decision' came after production costs shot up.

"With super inflation in drama production, the cost of the programme has increased significantly, and further investment is also now required to refurbish the site where the show is made, or to relocate it to another home. With a flat licence fee, the BBC's funding challenges mean we have to make tough choices in order to deliver greater value to audiences."

They ended by thanking all the cast and crew who have been involved in the show's production, before promising that funding for the series would be reinvested in the West Midlands, the region where the show is filmed. They also promised Doctors would get 'the finale it deserves', so hopefully the series goes out on a high.

The final episode of Doctors will air in December 2024. The series continues to air from Monday to Thursday at 1.45 pm on BBC One and can be streamed on BBC iPlayer. And if you're looking for more shows to enjoy, check out our picks for the best BBC dramas you should be streaming right now.