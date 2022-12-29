Heartbroken Motherland fans demand fourth season after shock Christmas twist

Motherland: Last Christmas was a huge hit with the fans.

Motherland fans were given the ultimate Christmas present with the return of the parenting sitcom in a one-off festive special.

The episode was packed full of giggles and gasp-out-loud moments, and viewers are already calling for a fourth series of the BAFTA-winning comedy.

Julia had her hands full hosting Christmas Day. (Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Motherland: Last Christmas saw the return of the entire cast. Lead character Julia (Anna Maxwell Martin) was hosting a house full for dinner, and having to deal with managing her mum Marion, useless self-absorbed husband Paul and her lazy in-laws.

Kevin was on Christmas dinner cooking duty. (Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Newly-single Kevin was invited over after Julia took pity on him when he revealed his alternative plans for December 25 was eating crisps from a hotel vending machine with a group of fellow divorced dads.

Liz also ended up joining the party when her former partner Lee bailed on her and their boys after getting stranded in Cardiff following a boozy Christmas Eve bender.

Meanwhile, Queen Bee Amanda’s Christmas was all kinds of awkward, spending the day with ex-husband Johnny, the kids and his new wife Tamara. Also in attendance was Amanda’s truly vile mother Felicity, superbly played by Absolutely Fabulous legend Joanna Lumley.

Amanda played pretend happy families with ex-husband Johnny. (Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

In contrast, Anne’s good old Irish knees up with her Mammy and cousins, all 29 of them, couldn’t have been more joyous.

And over the road from Julia’s, Meg ended up drowning her sorrows when husband Bill bought her an expensive green velvet hat she didn't even want to be seen dead in.

Meg and Liz both suffered disappointment in the festive special. (Image credit: BBC/Merman/Natalie Seery)

Later, the festivities took an unexpected turn when a tragic event at Julia’s house occurred, bringing all the characters together for heartwarming closing scenes.

As soon as the credits rolled, emotional fans took to social media, congratulating Motherland on delivering yet another epic episode.

The #Motherland Christmas special was unexpectedly moving. Simultaneous bouts of laughter, tears and a sheer appreciation for both the actors and the writers. My absolute favourite series. Ever!December 25, 2022 See more

Clearly desperate to see more of Julia and co, they urged the show's writers to put pen to paper and create a fourth series of the show.

Just caught up on the #Motherland Christmas Special and had a little cry. So moving & yet so very funny at the same time - pathos & bathos! Excellent writing, brilliant acting, really hope they will commission another series 🤞🏾December 25, 2022 See more

Didn't expect that 🥺 great Christmas episode.. 🎄⛄ hopefully we'll get a chance to see series 4 happen 🤞🏻 @BBCiPlayer #MotherlandDecember 25, 2022 See more

Saved #Motherland to watch today, in peace! Pure brilliance 30 minutes of laughs and tears. The only decent bit of telly in a long time. Hope we get a new series very soon. "there's a queue Phillip Schofield" 🤣December 26, 2022 See more

Despite the huge popularity of the past three series, there's been no word about a Motherland season 4. Will the fans' Christmas wish be granted?

Motherland: Last Christmas and seasons 1 to 3 are available to stream on BBC iPlayer.