Here are the guests for Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney on Netflix tonight, March 12

The first ever episode of Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, the new live Netflix talk show, premieres on Wednesday, March 12, at 10 pm ET/7 pm PT, but who will be the first guests to join the comedian on the show?

They are Michael Keaton, Joan Baez, Fred Armisen, personal finance columnist Jessica Roy and music from Cypress Hill. If anyone remembers what Mulaney’s last talk show on Netflix was like, these guests could be in for a very different experience than other late-night programs.

Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney is a follow-up to the series Everybody’s in LA that aired in May 2024 as part of the Netflix is a Joke Festival. While Mulaney went old school talk show having a sidekick/announcer in the form of Richard Kind (who is back for this new iteration), the rest of Everybody’s in LA was almost like a weird fever dream where Mulaney tried to focus on a single topic each night but things would often just go off the rails, which people seemed to love.

We don’t have any inkling on what topic Mulaney may be focusing on for the March 12 episode of Everybody's Live (though the presence of finance columnist Jessica Roy could be a hint), but Mulaney has quite the eclectic bunch for his first group.

Keaton is an Oscar-nominated actor for Birdman, but is best known for playing Batman in Tim Burton’s 80s/early 90s take on the character (reprising the role in 2023’s The Flash) as well as portraying the character Beetlejuice, including for the 2024 sequel, Beetlejuice Beetlejuice.

Joan Baez is a music legend, who many may have become a bit more familiar with after seeing A Complete Unknown, where she was played by Monica Barbaro. Baez, a folk singer, has recorded more than 30 albums, received a Lifetime Achievement award from the Grammys and received a Kennedy Center Honor in 2021.

Fred Armisen is a comedian best known for his time on Saturday Night Live, Portlandia and Documentary Now! Mulaney and Armisen worked together both on SNL and Documentary Now! Most recently Armisen starred in the Netflix comedy series Unstable.

Jessica Roy currently writes for the San Francisco Chronicle, but she has also written for the Los Angeles Times. She usually writes advice columns on budgeting and spending money in California.

Rounding things out is Cypress Hill, a hip-hop group that formed back in 1988 and has sold more than 20 million albums worldwide. They are best known for their songs “Insane in the Brain,” “I Ain’t Goin’ Out Like That” and “Throw Your Set in the Air.”

To watch Everybody’s Live with John Mulaney, you must have a Netflix subscription.