Here's why MasterChef season 13 isn't on tonight, July 5

It's a quiet holiday week on Fox. Thanks to the Fourth of July holiday landing on a Tuesday this year, much of the network's primetime programming has been given some time off during the week of July 3. That includes Wednesday's two foodie shows, MasterChef season 13 and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars, which will air repeats on July 5 before returning with new episodes on July 12.

This is the second week that MasterChef season 13 and Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars have been repeats. Since summer is relatively quiet, and with the writers strike still ongoing, it's possible that Fox wanted to stretch out their summer lineup by mixing in a few repeats around the Fourth of July holiday when many TV viewers are out of town on vacation.

For the week of July 3-6, Fox's two food shows aren't the only ones on break. Monday's episodes of Stars on Mars and Crime Scene Kitchen were reruns, as well as Tuesday's Beat Shazam and Don't Forget the Lyrics. Thursday's primetime lineup will feature a repeat episode of Alert: Missing Persons Unit season 1 and another Stars on Mars repeat.

Friday is the sole exception to the week of repeats, with an all-new episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on the schedule.

The next new episode of MasterChef season 13 airs Wednesday, July 12, at 8 pm ET/PT. The title of the new episode is "Apple Mystery Box." Here's the episode description: "The remaining home chefs face their first mystery box challenge — apples; with both sweet and savory flavors on the table, the chef with immunity is tasked with assigning each region which kind of dish to cook."

The new episode of MasterChef will be followed by a new episode of Gordon Ramsay's Food Stars at 9 pm ET/PT. The title of episode 6 is "Social Feed" and it's episode description is: "The contestants must create an entertaining, educational and easy to follow recipe video that showcases the step-by-step preparation of a vegetarian dish."

There's nothing like a double dose of Gordon Ramsay on Fox Wednesday nights this summer, so we're looking forward to seeing what happens next when new episodes return. For now, you can catch up on past episodes of both shows on Hulu.