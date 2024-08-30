Hilarious 2024 Ryan Gosling movie debuts on Peacock with never-before-seen footage

I've been singing the praises of The Fall Guy since it came out back in May. The Ryan Gosling and Emily Blunt action comedy is an absolute blast, headlined by their fantastic chemistry, big laughs and even bigger stunts. If for whatever reason you haven't yet seen the movie, good news, it's now easier than ever to watch as The Fall Guy is officially streaming on Peacock as of August 30.

Even if you have seen the movie, there's still reason to get excited about The Fall Guy's streaming debut: in addition to the version that was released in movie theaters, Peacock also has a new The Fall Guy extended cut available to watch, featuring 20 never-before-seen minutes from the movie.

The Fall Guy stars Gosling as a professional stuntman Colt Seavers, who takes a job on a new movie with the goal of winning back the girl of his dreams, the director Jody Moreno (Blunt). But when the star of the movie goes missing, Colt must track him down in order to save Jody's movie. The movie is based on the old TV show The Fall Guy. It's directed by former stuntman David Leitch (Bullet Train, Deadpool 2) and also stars Hannah Waddingham, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Winston Duke, Stephanie Hsu and Teresa Palmer.

WTW's official The Fall Guy review gave the movie four stars, specifically praising Gosling and Blunt and the movie's fantastic stunt sequences. It really is an ode to the stunt workers. With The Fall Guy extended cut, expect to see deleted scenes from the movie that highlight more of what made it special in the first place (personally excited to see if there's a stunt or two that didn't make the theatrical cut).

In order to watch The Fall Guy extended cut on Peacock, you must be a subscriber to the streaming service (US only). However, if you prefer not to add another streaming service to your monthly budget, the theatrical version of the movie is also available via digital on-demand platforms. For UK subscribers, The Fall Guy extended cut is available to rent on Sky Store.

The Fall Guy isn't the only Ryan Gosling movie available on streaming right now that we love. His overlooked masterpiece First Man is streaming on Netflix for US subscribers, while his 2023 hit Barbie is available on Max (Sky Go in the UK).

If you need any more convincing, watch The Fall Guy trailer right here:

