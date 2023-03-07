Hit comedy Motherland to get US adaptation at ABC

Motherland is being adapted for US audiences by ABC, it has been reported.

According to a report from Variety (opens in new tab), the hilarious series about parenting—which is one of the best BBC comedies you should be watching— is set to get the remake treatment for US screens.

They state that broadcasting network ABC is 'close to signing a pilot order for an American remake' of the show.

They also explained that an American remake was previously set up for a release on Hulu by Lionsgate, though the series was subsequently planned to release on ABC sometime during 2022.

Written by Graham Linehan, Sharon Horgan, Helen Serafinowicz and Holly Walsh, the original series follows a group of parents from west London who bond over their shared frustrations of juggling kids with everyday life.

Chiefly, it follows the misadventures of Julia (Line of Duty's Anna Maxwell Martin), Liz (Diane Morgan, of Philomena Cunk fame), and Kevin (The Terror's Paul Ready) who meet at the school gates and end up forming a friendship after realizing they've got more in common than they might expect, including their shared distaste for the group of so-called "Alpha Mums" like prim and proper Amanda (played by Lucy Punch).

Motherland began airing on BBC Two in 2016 and ran for three seasons and two Christmas specials. Following the success of Motherland season 3, we were treated to a festive episode called Motherland Last Christmas, which aired on December 23, 2022 and saw a huge twist that left fans demanding a new Motherland season 4.

At last year's BAFTA TV Awards, the series scrooped the award for best-scripted comedy—beating Stath Lets Flats, Alma's Not Normal and We Are Lady Parts.

A release date for the new adaptation of Motherland has not been confirmed. You can watch the original sitcom on AMC+ and on BBC iPlayer in the UK.