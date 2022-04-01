Holby City legend Fletch to make surprise Casualty appearance in show crossover

Holby City came to an emotional end this week, with fans saying goodbye to the beloved medical soap after 23 years on the air.

But those already missing some of their Holby City favourites will be pleased to know that Fletch (Alex Walkinshaw) will be making a special appearance in Casualty this weekend where he'll be paying tribute to Jac Naylor (Rosie Marcel).

In the devastating Holby finale, Jac Naylor died as a result of her brain tumour, after attempts to have it removed failed. This left her colleagues and friends heartbroken, and in Fletch's upcoming appearance we'll see him grieving over the huge loss.

The news was confirmed in a social media clip, which read: "@WalkinshawAlex came back to the Casualty set for a very special scene Tune in to see Fletch in #Casualty this Saturday at 8:35pm on BBC One."

"The storyline was emotional for everyone"@WalkinshawAlex came back to the Casualty set for a very special scene 💚 @BBCHolbyCity

In the clip, Alex discusses his upcoming cameo appearance saying: "We are filming a scene today with myself and Derek, discussing the death of Jac Naylor, the nice things she did and the relationship we had. It's a really nice little scene. It's a short visit but that's what we're doing today."

It also teases a memorial service for Jac Naylor, with a poster that reads "join us to remember Jac Friday 7pm Hospital Chapel", so it's looking like Fletch will be a big part of this emotional moment.

Alex also told fans it was 'lovely' to return to the Casualty set and that the experience was 'very familiar and welcoming', adding: 'I did start my Fletch journey on Casualty and I've been away for quite a long time.'

Fletch will be appearing on Saturday's (April 2) episode of Casualty and you can learn more about the upcoming storylines by visiting our Casualty spoilers page.

There's plenty of drama coming up as Dylan Keogh (William Beck) feels betrayed, Paula’s (Rosie Jones) past jeopardises her future and Iain Dean (Michael Stevenson) risks his life to help a victim of modern slavery.

Casualty continues on BBC1 at 8:30pm on Saturday April 2, with episodes also available on BBC iPlayer. Though Holby City has ended, previous episodes are available on iPlayer too.