'Hollyoaks’ welcomes Dawn Hope as new character Pearl

Hollyoaks has cast Coronation Street star Dawn Hope, who will make her first appearance on Thursday 9 September, as newcomer Pearl. The character already has a link to the village as she is the best friend of Walter Deveraux’s (Trevor A Toussaint) late wife, Gloria Deveraux, who died of cancer.

Dawn will be making her return to the world of soaps as she played Alison Soames, mother of the notorious Kirsty Soames (Natalie Gumede), who was sent to prison after physically abusing Tyrone Dobbs (Alan Halsall) in Coronation Street.

The news was confirmed via the Hollyoaks Twitter account, where they wrote: "CAST ANNOUNCEMENT Can we give a warm welcome to the newest addition to the #Hollyoaks family, Dawn Hope! Who will play the role of Pearl Anderson! She's the best friend of Walter's late wife, Gloria, and Pearl is set to bring warmth and beauty to your screens soon!"

Dawn has starred in Melody and played Jenny in the popular sitcom Waiting For God, which aired on BBC1 from 1990 to 1994, and a few episodes of Casualty. She has also had an impressive theatre career where she’s acted in The National Theatre production of Follies and a stage production of Little Shop of Horrors.

Her character’s warm and fun-loving nature will be gladly welcomed into the village as she spends time reminiscing fondly with Walter and the Deveraux family on the lovely times she spent with her close friend.

She has also been described as “gregarious and forthright,” who is adventurous and doesn’t slow down, so we’re sure she will keep everyone on their toes!

Dawn was ecstatic to be playing the role of Pearl, saying, “I’m absolutely thrilled to be introducing the fun-loving Pearl, with her vibrant and stylish energy, as I join the warm and welcoming Hollyoaks team.”

Kind and considerate Pearl could be just what Walter needs especially since his recent health issues and the robbery at the Price Slice which left him hospitalised. But could there be more than just friendship for the pair? Could Pearl help Walter heal from his trauma? We can’t wait to see how Pearl will impact Walter’s life and the Deveraux's in the future.

