'Home and Away’ star Ethan Browne hints Tane stalker story gets sinister!

Home and Away star Ethan Browne has revealed that Tane Parata’s romantic troubles are set to take a dark turn.

Following his brief hook up with cop Cash Newman’s (Nicholas Cartwright) sister Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis), Tane made it clear that he didn’t want a relationship, as he was still mending from his break up with Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman).

A persistent Felicity, however, has been making a habit of ‘accidentally’ turning up wherever he is. So, when he was left a single red rose on his doorstep he suspected she was playing games. Felicity furiously denied all knowledge.

Ethan shared with whattowatch.com that things are about to get MUCH more creepy when Tane’s left a note that makes it clear he’s being watched...

“Someone’s stalking him! When he gets the rose at the front door he’s like, ‘This is weird, but whatever,’ but then he starts finding them everywhere,” Ethan revealed.

“Tane was talking to Mackenzie in Salt and she was upset and he comforted her.

“Felicity saw them and the next day Tane finds a note on the door which says ‘I saw you last night and you’re breaking my heart’!

“He puts two and two together and thinks it must be Felicity.”

Tane Parata accuses Felicity Newman of stalking him in front of cop Cash Newman. (Image credit: Channel 5)

After a run in with Felicity about the note, which she again denies, he then finds a box of roses in the gym. A confrontation in the caravan park leads to a huge row in front of Felicity’s brother Cash.

Although he knows his sister can be a bit out of control, he believes her when she insists she’s innocent. Tane then finds more roses on his car windscreen and in his gym bag and he gets frantic, even searching through Felicity’s bins to find evidence.

Is Felicity to blame? It certainly seems that way... We don’t know that much about her yet, other than a few hints about her past from brother Cash.

Ethan wouldn’t let on if Felicity really IS his stalker, or whether something even more sinister is going on. But he did suggest that things are going to get scary!

“There’s a dramatic climax and people end up in hospital. It becomes this massive thing!” he teased.

It’s been just over two years since Ethan joined the show as part of the Parata family and he says he finally feels like he’s settling in.

“I’ve stopped feeling like the new guy! All of last year I still felt like the new guy but now I’m part of the furniture,” he laughed.

“Even with the fans it takes a while for them to warm up to new characters. Unless you come in as a hero like Cash or Logan [Dr Bennett, played by Harley Bonner]!”

When Tane first moved to the Bay he was a bit of a bad boy player, but his romances with both Mackenzie Booth (Emily Weir) and Ziggy have shown a sweeter side to him. It seems he’s ready for a commitment.

“Ziggy brought that side out of him, some softness and some tenderness that he always had but he just never found the right person to do it with,” agreed Ethan.

“He’s pushing thirty so he’s ready to settle down. He’s had his fun and he wants to be a bit more mature and step up.

“He tried to do that with Ziggy but it backfired. He’s ready to chill out and be a decent man - but maybe keep a little of his bad boy side!”

Home and Away airs weekdays at 1:15pm/6:00pm on Channel 5.