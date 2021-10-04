'Home and Away' spoilers: Tane Parata HOOKS-UP with Felicity (again!)

Things heat up between Tane Parata and Felicity again on Home and Away!

There's a whole lot of heat brewing between Tane Parata (played by Ethan Browne) and Felicity Newman (Jacqui Purvis) on Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for listings).



Flirty Felicity clearly has her sights set on Tane since they hooked-up after a night of clubbing.



However, Tane is still trying to put his recent break-up with girlfriend Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) behind him and is not ready to jump straight into another relationship.



Especially with the sister of the new local copper, Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright).



But Felicity is determined to have her wicked way with the gym personal trainer!



However, the morning after the night before, Tane puts the brakes on and makes it clear that he won't be jumping into bed with her again anytime soon.



But confident Felicity is not convinced by Tane's attempts to shutdown the sexy chemistry between 'em.



What will happen next?



Watch this space!

New gal in town Felicity is determined to get her man on Home and Away!

For a moment there, it looked like there might be another chance for Bella Nixon (Courtney Miller) and Nikau Parata (Kawakawa Fox-Reo).



Especially after Nikau almost died in a car crash and Bella realised she still loved her ex-boyfriend.



However, Bella is feeling crushed after Nikau admitted he no longer feels the same way about her.



In an attempt to move on, Bella has ripped-up loads of photos she took of Nikau for her big photo exhibition in the city.



And she's sold all her photography equipment too.



Friends are worried that Bella is abandoning her big career ambition after her break-up with Nikau.



But there's another twist in the tale when Bella discovers the identity of the person who purchased her camera equipment.



WHO is it?

Bella was heartbroken after her break-up with boyfriend Nikau on Home and Away.

Things have ended badly between Nikau and his ex-girlfriend Bella on Home and Away.

Ari Parata (Rob Kipa-Williams) has his hands full with a house full of drama.



He is worried about both his brother Tane and his nephew Nikau.



But it's girlfriend Mia Anderson (Anna Samson) who really needs his support after her recent miscarriage.



The couple cannot face the possible heartbreak of more baby tragedy.



So now they are considering going down the adoption pathway.



Are Ari and Mia ready to start the process of adding a new addition to their family?

Ari and Mia are considering adopting a child on Home and Away.

