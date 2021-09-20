‘Home and Away’ spoilers’: WHO is Cash Newman’s mystery woman?

Cash Newman and mystery woman Felicity in Home and Away.

Cash Newman (Nicholas Cartwright) left his date with Jasmine Delaney (Sam Frost) after someone called Felicity lit up his phone in Home and Away (6.00pm - see our TV Guide for full listings).



Jasmine’s super-confused about where things are heading with Cash.

Despite a great first date, Jasmine didn’t hear anything from Cash and feared that he had gone cold on her. But after talking it out, things seemed to be back on track…

That was until Cash got a call from someone called Felicity and then rushed off when the mystery woman lit up his phone with a bunch of texts!

When Jasmine shares her worries with Irene and Marilyn, they don’t exactly help to put her mind at rest, leaving her to suspect that this Felicity person must be Cash’s girlfriend or wife!

Jasmine has completely got it wrong though because it turns out that Felicity is Cash’s sister!

Felicity Newman argues with a neighbour in Home and Away. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

After Cash finds Felicity (Jacqui Purvis) fighting with a neighbour, he calms her down and takes her inside the house where she shoves a notice to vacate in his face.

Cash Newman's sister Felicity is raging after receiving an eviction notice. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Felicity tells Cash to do his cop stuff and sort it out, but when he calls the real estate agent, he discovers they already had three notices which she has hidden from him.

Why has Felicity received a notice to vacate? (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Later, Cash tracks down Jasmine to apologise for running off just as they were about to have a cheeky kiss, but she’s not interested in anything he has to say… until he reveals that Felicity is his sister.

Turns out Felicity is a bit of a handful!

Cash opens up to Jasmine about his sister and tries to explain the reason for Felicity’s wild behaviour. He reveals how Felicity has gone off the rails since their dad passed away and now he’s doing his best to look out for her.

With her fears about Felicity aside, Jasmine agrees to go on another date with Cash.

Meanwhile, Tane Parata (Ethan Brown) decides to head into town to forget about his failed relationship with Ziggy Astoni (Sophie Dillman) and let off some steam.

When he arrives at a nightclub, he locks eyes with a beautiful blonde - Felicity, who’s also gone into town to forget her troubles!

Like a moth to a flame, Felicity approaches Tane and starts flirting with him.

There’s obvious chemistry between the pair as they dance and drink together.

Towards the end of the night, things get a bit Coyote Ugly when Felicity berates the lack of service and jumps onto the bar for a dance and then helps herself to a drink!

Initially, Tane warns her against it, but Felicity just smiles and informs him that this is where she works!

Later, Felicity and Tane head back to her place…

Felicity and Tane spend the night together. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

The next morning, Tane wakes up in Felicity's bed and tries to sneak away…

Tane tries to sneak away after spending the night with Felicity. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

However, just as Tane's doing the walk of shame, things are awkward.com when he is confronted by Felicity's brother Cash!

Cash isn't impressed when he sees a half-naked Tane trying to sneak out of the house. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

Meanwhile, Chloe Anderson (Sam Barrett) has become fixed on the idea of her and Ryder Jackson (Lukas Radovich) starting up a catering business. Ryder, however, is quick to point out that they would need insurance, supplies, and hire of an industrial kitchen. All these things require money and currently, all the money they do have, needs to be used to pay back their massive debt.

Chloe and Ryder use The Diner's facilities to start up a catering business. (Image credit: Endemol Shine)

But where there’s a will there’s a way! Chloe hits on the idea of using the Diner’s kitchen for their new enterprise.

Chloe gets Ryder to meet her at the Diner with supplies and lies that Irene and Leah have given her use of their kitchen. After they finish cooking and taking photos for their website, Ryder and Chloe realise they only have three hours left to clean the totally dirty kitchen. Having finished up Ryder is taking out the rubbish when Marilyn arrives to open-up.

Will she work out what they have been up to?

