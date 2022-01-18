'How I Met Your Father' fans thrilled to see this 'Gossip Girl' star joining the cast

How I Met Your Father, the long-awaited sequel to CBS' beloved sitcom How I Met Your Mother has finally arrived with a two-episode premiere, and lots of excited viewers have been shocked by a surprising cameo.

*spoilers ahead for How I Met Your Father*

In the pilot episode, struggling musician Jesse (played by Glow's Chris Lowell) explains to protagonist Sophie (Hillary Duff) that he was previously rejected by his true love and former bandmate, Meredith.

Jesse had proposed to her during a performance but got shot down in a video that's been shared online as "#ProposalFail". In the video, he tried to propose to Meredith but wasn't even able to pop the question before she told him she couldn't marry him.

As if being rejected by the one woman he's ever really loved wasn't bad enough, Jesse then got up, stepped back... and took an accidental tumble off the stage.

Although Meredith wasn't in the episode for long at all, it's her addition to the show that has lots of How I Met Your Father fans so excited, as she was played by none other than Gossip Girl's Blair Waldorf, aka actor Leighton Meester!

It's safe to say that lots of fans streaming the new show on Hulu were delighted to see Meester crop up in a new show, however briefly. Lots of viewers took to social media to share their excitement at seeing her making a blink-and-you'll-miss-it cameo appearance.

Literally had no idea this was Leighton Meester in the first episode of How I Met Your Father. It does not look like her at all.#HIMYF #HowIMetYourFather pic.twitter.com/zCU0helJuvJanuary 18, 2022 See more

LEIGHTON MEESTER HIIIJanuary 18, 2022 See more

I know plenty of HIMYM fans probably gasped because of THE apartment, but I gasped because of THE Leighton Meester. Such a fun cameo! 😂#HIMYF pic.twitter.com/b8XpC7mKMUJanuary 18, 2022 See more

LEIGHTON MEESTER IN HIMYFJanuary 18, 2022 See more

Why didn’t anyone tell me that Leighton Meester made a guest appearance on #HIMYF?!January 18, 2022 See more

Leighton Meester most recently starred in ABC's comedy, Single Parents which concluded in 2020. Like her character, she's also a musician, having released some singles and an album back in 2014.

Meester is now lined up as an additional recurring character for the rest of the first season of the show (according to TVLine). However, further details about how and where Meredith fits into the remainder of How I Met Your Father's first season have not been shared.

When will Meredith return? Will Jesse and Meredith get back together? We'll have to keep streaming the show to find out...

How I Met Your Father is now streaming on Hulu. It is expected to release in the UK on Star on Disney Plus later in 2022.