Agatha Christie's Hercule Poirot is back on the case with Kenneth Branagh's reimagination of the famous detective (and his classic movie mustache) returning for the third time. We'll leave the murders to him, but we're here to help you solve the mystery of how to watch A Haunting in Venice right now.

Branagh has amassed star-studded ensembles for his remakes of Murder on the Orient Express (2017) and Death on the Nile (2022), and has done so again for A Haunting in Venice. Michelle Yeoh, Tina Fey, Kelly Reilly and Jamie Dornan are among the new suspects in the murder mystery, which is actually a Christie story that has never been adapted for the screen before.

To find out where A Haunting in Venice is playing, be it movie theaters or streaming, read on for everything you need to know about how to watch it.

How to watch A Haunting in Venice in movie theaters

Starting Friday, September 15, A Haunting in Venice is playing exclusively in movie theaters in the US, UK and all over the world (early Thursday, September 14, screenings are also going to be available).

You can find showtimes and purchase tickets to watch A Haunting in Venice through Fandango, which shows you everywhere the movie is playing in your general area. If you have a particular movie theater you frequent, you can also look on their website for times.

Another option for getting movie tickets that can also help you save money are movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. Offered by many US and UK movie theater chains, these plans provide free, discounted or a monthly allotment of movie tickets for cinema fans to use, as well as deals on concessions and other perks for a great moviegoing experience.

Is A Haunting in Venice streaming?

No, A Haunting in Venice is not available to stream as of right now.

Expect the movie to have at least a month-long run exclusively in movie theaters, then likely landing on digital on-demand platforms to rent or purchase first. It'll eventually make its way to streaming of course, but at this time, we don't have any indication on where or when that is going to be.

You can, however, watch Branagh's two previous Poirot entries at home. In the US, Murder on the Orient Express is not streaming but is available to rent via digital on-demand, while Death on the Nile is available to stream on Hulu for all subscribers. In the UK, both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile are streaming on Disney Plus.

What else to know about A Haunting in Venice

What to Watch's A Haunting in Venice review called it the best Poirot movie that Branagh has done. Other critics seem to agree, as A Haunting in Venice has the best Rotten Tomatoes score of the three, earning a "Certified Fresh" rating of 80% (as of September 14) compared to 61% "Fresh" for both Murder on the Orient Express and Death on the Nile.

Here is the official synopsis of A Haunting in Venice to have an idea of the mystery you are in store for when you watch:

"A Haunting in Venice is set in eerie, post-World War II Venice on All Hallows' Eve and is a terrifying mystery featuring the return of the celebrated sleuth, Hercule Poirot. Now retired and living in self-imposed exile in the world's most glamorous city, Poirot reluctantly attends a séance at a decaying, haunted palazzo. When one of the guests is murdered, the detective is thrust into a sinister world of shadows and secrets."

You can watch the trailer for the movie directly below: