You can now watch 2024 Oscar contender with 92% on Rotten Tomatoes at home

As the end of the year is approaching, if you’re interested in catching up with some of the biggest movies of the year, one of the most critically acclaimed entries that is poised to be a big Oscar contender is now available at home, as you can watch Conclave through digital on-demand platforms in the US.

To be clear, consumers can now buy or rent Conclave digitally through the likes of Prime Video , Google Play, Fandango at Home and Apple or other on-demand platforms. The movie is not available on any of the major streaming platforms yet; when it does hit streaming it’s most likely going to debut on Peacock first. To be clear this is just for US audiences; Conclave releases exclusively in movie theaters in the UK on November 29.

Conclave is based on the international bestseller by Robert Harris and tells the story of Cardinal Lawrence, played by Ralph Fiennes, who has been tasked with leading the conclave to determine the next Pope. However, as the voting begins secrets begin to emerge that not only raise alarms about the candidates vying for the papacy but could lead to revelations that threaten the foundation of the Catholic Church. The movie was directed by All Quiet on the Western Front helmer Edward Berger and in addition to Fiennes stars Stanley Tucci, Isabella Rossellini and John Lithgow.

Conclave has been praised as one of the best movies of the year by critics, with an impressive “Certified Fresh” score on Rotten Tomatoes of 92%; WTW’s own Conclave review praised the movie’s political thriller elements, especially Berger’s ability to “tackle big ideas about humanity in a digestible, entertaining way.”

That praise is expected to lead the movie to be one of the big contenders for the Oscars. Most pundits believe it is going to be one of the 10 movies nominated for Best Picture, while Ralph Fiennes is among the leading contenders for Best Actor; if he gets nominated it would surprisingly be his first nomination since 1997. Tucci, Lithgow and Rossellini are also in consideration for acting nominations. Long story short, if you’re someone who likes to see as many of the Oscar movies as possible in a year, Conclave is going to be a must-watch as it is almost certainly going to be a player at this year’s ceremony.

So if you’re looking for something to watch other than the range of Christmas TV and movies available on TV and online, then Conclave is as good an option as you are going to find at home.

Watch the trailer for Conclave right here if you need any further convincing:

Get the What to Watch Newsletter The latest updates, reviews and unmissable series to watch and more! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors