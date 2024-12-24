How to watch Australia vs India: live stream Boxing Day 4th Test of Border–Gavaskar Trophy 2024 online or on TV

The traditional Boxing Day Test at the MCG sees the series tantalizingly tied at one game apiece. The Australia vs India live stream of the 4th Test starts on Thursday, December 26 Down Under (Christmas Day 25 in the UK and US). You'll find global daily start times further down this page.

Despite the horrid weather and eventual result, there was plenty to learn from the drawn Test at the Gabba. Steve Smith broke his hoodoo to score a 33rd ton, Travis Head showed once again why he is considered by many as the most destructive batter in world cricket right now, and the Aussies don't seem to have an answer to Jasprit Bumrah doing Jasprit Bumrah things.

The momentum in this series continues to swing more than a Mitchell Starc yorker, and both sides have reasons to feel by degrees confident and alarmed heading to the G for round four of this absorbing series.

If Christmas Day feasting has still left you hungry for more, then prepare to tuck into five delicious days of Test cricket. Discover all the information you need below to get an Australia vs India 4th Test live stream and watch cricket online from anywhere in the world.

How to watch Australia vs India for free

Great news for cricket fans Down Under — every minute of this Australia vs India Test series is being shown for free on Seven on TV and through the 7plus streaming service online.

The daily start time for the 4th Test is at 10.30 am AEDT in Melbourne, which is 5 am IST in India. That's 11.30 pm GMT / 6.30 pm ET / 3.30 pm PT on the preceding day.

If you have access to Fox Sport or streaming specialist Kayo Sports, the Border-Gavaskar Trophy will also be shown there.

Traveling outside of Australia? Not to worry, because you can still watch Australia vs India on your usual free stream by using a VPN – we recommend NordVPN.

How to watch Australia vs India live stream in the US

To watch Australia vs India stateside, you'll need access to Willow TV. It's available as part of some cable TV plans or you can watch directly through the streamer. Alternatively, you can get Willow action through the OTT streaming specialist Sling TV. The live TV streaming service Sling TV lets you stream cable channels over the internet. Best of all, there's no need to subscribe to a full Sling package to watch the cricket. On your choice of Sling's Desi Binge Plus or Dakshin Flex plans, you'll find the Willow TV deals from only $10 per month only or $99 for a whole year of live cricket. And you can cancel at any time you wish.

How to watch Australia vs India in India

If you want to watch the cricket on your TV in India, you'll need access to the Star Sports Network where it will be shown in a choice of different languages.

To live stream Australia vs India online the destination is Disney+ Hotstar. Prices start from ₹299 for three months or a great value ₹899 for a whole year. You can pay more to upgrade to the platform's Premium plan to watch on more devices and get 4K.

How to watch Australia vs India in the UK

Australia vs India coverage in the UK is carried through TNT Sports, which is available via TV plans from Sky, BT, EE and Virgin.

Alternatively, you can access TNT Sports online by signing up to Discovery Plus Premium. The rolling monthly membership can be cancelled any time and costs £30.99 per month.

When does the Australia vs India 4th Test match begin?

The 4th five-day Test match between Australia vs India starts on Boxing Day (Thursday, December 26) Down Under. Each day of play starts at 10.30 am AEDT local time, which is 5 am IST in India.

If you're in the US and UK, note that the match starts the day before the scheduled date. So that's Christmas Day (Wednesday, December 25), with play starting at 6.30 pm ET / 3.30 pm PT / 11.30 pm UK each day.

1st Test: November 22-26 — Perth Stadium (India won by 295 runs)

November 22-26 — Perth Stadium 2nd Test: December 6-10 — Adelaide Oval (Australia won by 10 wickets)

December 6-10 — Adelaide Oval 3rd Test: December 14-18 — The Gabba (Draw)

December 14-18 — The Gabba 4th Test: December 26-30 — MCG, Melbourne

December 26-30 — MCG, Melbourne 5th Test: January 3-7 — SCG, Sydney

All you need to know about Australia vs India

What are the Australia vs India squads for the 3rd Test? Australia: Pat Cummins (c), Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Usman Khawaja, Sam Konstas, Marnus Labuschagne, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Beau Webster India: Rohit Sharma (c), Jasprit Bumrah, Akash Deep, Abhimanyu Easwaran, Shubman Gill, Ravindra Jadeja, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Sarfaraz Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mohammed Siraj, Washington Sundar

What is the Australia vs India 4th Test venue? The fourth Australia vs India Test is taking place at the Melbourne Cricket Ground in Victoria — better known as the MCG or simply The G. The Boxing Day Test has been a regular fixture of the Australian summer since 1980 and has been played for the last 30 straight years without missing one. India have won the last two Boxing Day Tests these two teams have competed, but Australia have a 60% winning record overall for all Boxing Day Tests played at the MCG.

What is the head-to-head record between Australia vs India? Head-to-head in Tests only Played: 110

AUS won: 46

IND won: 33

Drawn: 30

Tied: 1