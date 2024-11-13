How to watch Bad Sisters season 2 online or on TV

Just when the Garvey sisters thought they had solved all their problems (or one very big problem in particular), they're about to learn that the past has a funny habit of catching up with you. Bad Sisters season 2 sees Sharon Horgan and co return for a fresh set of eight episodes, which premiere on Wednesday November 13.

You can watch Bad Sisters worldwide with a subscription to Apple TV Plus. But don't worry if you're in a country that doesn't yet have the streaming service, because you can watch Bad Sisters season 2 on Apple TV Plus from anywhere with a VPN.

At the end of the first run, we left the Garvey sisters — Eva (Horgan), Grace (Anne-Marie Duff), Ursula (Eva Birthistle), Bibi (Sarah Greene) and Becka (Eve Hewson) — having a dip at their favorite Forty Foot swimming location, having narrowly escaped suspicion for their part in John Paul's death.

Two years later and his long-suffering widow Grace has moved on and found happiness with a new man.

That, however, probably wouldn't make for a very interesting TV show — enter Fiona Shaw's (Killing Eve) Angelica. She's determined to sniff around the sisters, digging up the past and potentially exposing the Garveys' big secret.

With the brilliant Horgan (Catastrophe, Motherland) once again penning the script for this second series, you can expect the usual mix of wit, tension and those jaw-droppingly beautiful settings on the Emerald Isle.

So bad they're good, here's how to watch Bad Sisters season 2 online from anywhere in the world. We've got all the information you'll need below.

How to watch Bad Sisters season 2 online

Bad Sisters season 2 begins exclusively on Apple TV Plus on Wednesday, November 13 with its first two episodes. The finale (episode 8) is scheduled to go out on on Christmas Day — Wednesday, December 25.

Apple TV Plus costs $9.99 / £8.99 / AU$12.99 per month to subscribe. Or, for even better value, you can subscribe to an annual plan that effectively gets you 12 months for the price of 10.

There are a few great ways to watch shows on Apple without paying initially, and we've got an entire page on Apple TV Plus free trials that we'd recommend you check out. The most obvious way is with its 7-day free trial for new users.

How to watch Bad Sisters online from anywhere with a VPN

You can watch Bad Sisters season 2 on Apple TV Plus by using a VPN — no matter where you are in the world!

Normally a streaming service will know where you are trying to tune in from and block you if you're not in the right country but a Virtual Private Network (VPN) is an app that hides your location. That means you can access your usual sports and entertainment services even while you're traveling abroad.

Our favorite VPN is NordVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar, where you'll find a deeper reader on the best VPN services available right now.

How to use a VPN to watch any stream

Download the app at NordVPN

Choose the location of the streaming service you want to watch (UK, US, etc)

Navigate to the streaming service and start watching!

Exclusive deal NordVPN is one of the simplest and most affordable ways to watch what you want, from wherever you want to watch it. It's straightforward and easy to use, has great security, is available on loads of streaming devices and, best of all, it comes with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so you can try it out 100% risk-free. Give it a go.

Bad Sisters season 2 arrives on Apple TV Plus from Wednesday, November 13.

There are eight episodes in total, with the first two landing at the same time, and then subsequent single episodes going out weekly. You'll be able to unwrap the season finale on Christmas Day!

See below for the full episode release schedule:

Episode 1 — November 13

— November 13 Episode 2 — November 13

— November 13 Episode 3 — November 20

— November 20 Episode 4 — November 27

— November 27 Episode 5 — December 4

— December 4 Episode 6 — December 11

— December 11 Episode 7 — December 18

— December 18 Episode 8 — December 25

(Image credit: Apple TV Plus)

All you need to know about Bad Sisters season 2

What is the Bad Sisters cast? Sharon Horgan as Eva Garvey Anne-Marie Duff as Grace Williams Eva Birthistle as Ursula Flynn Sarah Greene as Bibi Garvey Eve Hewson as Becka Garvey Daryl McCormack as Matthew Yasmine Akram as Nora Garvey Jonjo O'Neill as Donal Flynn Saise Quinn as Blánaid Williams Michael Smiley as Roger Muldoon Barry Ward as Fergal Loftus Fiona Shaw as Angelica Owen McDonnell as Ian Thaddea Graham Deirdre Mullins Lorcan Cranitch Liz Fitzgibbon Justine Mitchell

Is there a trailer for Bad Sisters season 2? Apple TV released the official trailer for Bad Sisters season 2 on October 22. You can watch it below:

Bad Sisters — Season 2 Official Trailer | Apple TV+ - YouTube Watch On

Where was Bad Sisters season 2 filmed? The majority of Bad Sisters is filmed around the island of Ireland, with locations in the counties of Down, Dublin and Wicklow. It has also been reported that some scenes in season 2 were filmed in Weymouth, Dorset on the south coast of the UK.