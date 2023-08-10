How to watch Billions season 7 online: stream the final season as well as past ones

Yet another popular show is about to wrap up as Billions season 7 is set to be the last run for this popular financial drama series (well, if you discount the four spin-offs already planned) and it premieres on Friday, August 11.

Billions follows the conflict between a hedge fund manager trying to use corruption and other dodgy tactics to make billions (of dollars), and a US attorney hell-bent on stopping his rival.

With an all-star cast including Damien Lewis, Paul Giamatti, Corey Stoll and Maggie Siff, this is one to watch, especially if you miss Succession which ended earlier in the year. So here's how to watch Billions season 7, and we'll include information on how to catch all the past seasons too if you want to catch up.

How to watch Billions season 7 in the US

We'd recommend using Paramount Plus to watch Billions season 7, because it's the first place you'll be able to watch the show. Billions debuts on the streamer on Friday, August 11, with each episode of the season coming weekly.

You'll need the top tier of Paramount Plus to watch Billions, which is the $11.99-per-month Paramount Plus with Showtime plan, as Showtime is the company that makes Billions.

If you're dead-set against getting Paramount Plus, your other option is the Showtime cable channel, however you'll have to wait a bit — the first episode will show on Sunday, August 13 8 pm ET/PT, and subsequent ones will take that same time slot each Sunday.

You may have a cable plan that already includes Showtime, but if not, it's available via Fubo, Hulu with Live TV, Sling TV Blue and YouTube TV, but generally as an add-on channel that bumps up the price. If you don't have a cable plan, then, we'd recommend Paramount Plus as the cheaper and quicker way to watch it.

To watch past episodes of Billions you can use Paramount Plus with Showtime as well as the standalone Showtime app, and both are available as add-ons to Apple TV Plus or Amazon's Prime Video for the same price. Alternatively, four seasons are in the standard Prime Video library, and so are available to watch at no extra cost for Amazon Prime subscribers.

How to watch Billions season 7 in the UK

You'll need to have Paramount Plus to watch Billions season 7, as each episode of the series will be available to watch on the streaming service the day after it's on the US one (that is, every Saturday beginning on April 12).

Paramount Plus costs £6.99 per month or £69.90 for an annual plan, and you can also find every past episode of Billions on the streamer too.

Sky TV and Now TV also have the past six seasons of Billions, but won't get season seven.

How to watch Billions season 7 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Billions, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

A VPN lets you change your IP address to that of the area of what you want to watch, meaning you can tune in to your favorite shows like Billions or other content even if you're not there. Our favorite is ExpressVPN, which is the No. 1-rated VPN in the world right now according to our sister site, TechRadar.