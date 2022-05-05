How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight — date, start time all you need to know

Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol is a massive fight between two world champions, so sports fans will want to learn the best ways to watch it.

Canelo Álvarez is the best active boxer in the world and he’s hoping to capture this light heavyweight title on his quest towards all-time greatness. He’s fighting again on Cinco de Mayo weekend, this time facing an undefeated foe. Dmitry Bivol is a current champ who has yet to face defeat, but he’s never faced a challenge this difficult or a spotlight this bright.

Read on to find out how you can watch Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol from anywhere, as well as a preview of the important main event fight between Canelo and Bivol.

The WBA light heavyweight championship fight between Canelo Álvarez and Dmitry Bivol is on Saturday, May 7.

What's the Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight time?

The main card coverage starts at 8 pm ET (1 am UK). The Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight is scheduled to start at 11 pm ET (4 am UK).

Where is the Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight?

Saturday night’s massive fight between two champions takes place in the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

Watch Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in the US on DAZN

US sports fans who want to watch Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol can see it on DAZN Pay-Per-View (PPV). With more than 100 fight events in a normal sports year, plus original shows including the DAZN Boxing Show, DAZN is a popular destination for fight fans.

This is the first-ever DAZN PPV event, so fans with a regular DAZN subscription will need to pay extra on top.

To buy the Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight on DAZN PPV, you have several options:

If you are a current DAZN subscriber , the Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight will cost $59.99 as Pay-Per-View.

, the Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol fight will cost $59.99 as Pay-Per-View. If you are new to DAZN, you can bundle the Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol Pay-Per-View plus DAZN for a full month for $79.99.

DAZN also offers soccer, indoor football, darts and other sports for one monthly cost. If you sign up for DAZN this week, you'll find the Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol Pay-Per-View on the sign-up page as an add-on event.

Fans can also watch Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol on PPV.COM and major cable and satellite systems — including DirecTV and Cox — as a pay-per-view. The fight event costs $79.99, but that purchase price includes a promo code for one free month of DAZN.

How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in the UK on DAZN

In the UK, the Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight is also available on DAZN but it isn't a PPV event — it's available with a regular DAZN subscription. That's the case in almost every country around the world (apart from the US).

Coverage begins at 1 am UK on May 8. The Main Event starts at around 4 am UK. If you want to watch Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol in the UK, here's how to do it.

Subscribe to DAZN in the UK for £7.99 a month

How to watch Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol from anywhere in the world

If you're traveling where none of the above options for watching Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol are easily available for you, another option is to utilize a virtual private network, or VPN. We recommend ExpressVPN as a reliable VPN service. Even better, ExpressVPN offers a 30-day no-quibble, money-back guarantee if you're not happy with the service.

ExpressVPN is one of the easiest and most affordable ways to watch what you want from anywhere you want to watch it. And it's a great way to keep up with the boxing action from anywhere in the world.

Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol: Main Event preview

Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez (57-1-2) is the top pound for pound boxer in the world and the undisputed super middleweight champion, but this future hall of famer is looking to add to his legacy. Canelo has spent years collecting belts like Thanos collecting infinity stones. He has all the belts at 168 pounds, after having unified three titles at middleweight and won a title at super welterweight. Now this hero of Mexico has his eyes set on becoming undisputed at light heavyweight.

This isn’t Canelo’s first championship fight at 175 pounds. Back in 2019 he knocked out Sergey Kovalev to win the WBO light heavyweight title. Canelo is the best for so many reasons, including how well he moves between weights with his power, speed and stamina intact. If he can counter punch his way through Bivol, he is sure to target the winner of the Artur Beterviev and Joe Smith Jr. fight. But first, he will almost certainly complete an epic trilogy with his rival Gennady Golovkin this fall.

Dmitry Bivol (19-0) is the WBA light heavyweight champion. This undefeated fighter poses a real threat to Canelo’s quest for further boxing dominance. This Russian boxer has been heavily feared in his short career and for good reason, with 11 of his first 13 wins coming by knockout.

Bivol won his world title after the previous champion vacated to avoid facing him in a mandatory fight. He also has a win over fellow champion Joe Smith Jr. However that was Bivol’s only really big fight before this one and he has not had a knockout win in his last five years. Does Bivol have what is needed to rise to the occasion and score an upset win over King Canelo?

Canelo Álvarez vs. Dmitry Bivol prediction/odds

Canelo Álvarez is a solid -450 favorite to win this fight over Dmitry Bivol.

Canelo Álvarez vs Dmitry Bivol fight card

The full event fight card, subject to change, is as follows: