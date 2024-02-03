How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 online or on TV

Whether you're a long-term fan or a new one, you'll be sad to know that Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 is the final run for this classic Larry David comedy, and this last batch of episodes begins airing on Sunday, February 4.

Curb Your Enthusiasm follows an exaggerated version of the larger-than-life comedian Larry David as he attempts to live a normal life after making lots of money from the TV show Seinfeld (which David did make in real life). Its scenes are all improvised, with David only giving others a scene outline to do with as they see fit.

It has become a popular and long-lasting show, after debuting in 1999 with a one-off special, but after nearly 24 years it comes to an end with these final 10 episodes.

So how can you watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12? Here's how...

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in the US

There are two ways to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in the US: online or on TV.

Online, you'll want to use the streaming service Max, with the premier episode landing on Sunday, February 4 and subsequent ones arriving at the same time every Sunday.

Max costs $9.99 per month for its ad-enabled plan or $15.99 for its ad-free one, a price which is the same whether you sign up via the standalone service, or add it on to one of a select list of other streaming services. There's also an Ultimate plan for $19.99 each month which offers 4K and Dolby Atmos streaming on certain movies, but that won't affect Curb Your Enthusiasm.

Alternatively you can use cable, with HBO airing episodes each Sunday at 10 pm ET/PT. If you want to watch HBO but don't have a cable plan, then you can use a live TV streaming service to stream cable channels over the web.

A few offer HBO as an optional add-on: DirecTV, Hulu with Live TV and YouTube TV do, but you'll need to subscribe to the top-end DirecTV Premier for the former and pay an additional $14.99 per month for the channel expansion for the latter two.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in the UK

Despite some doubts, Curb Your Enthusiasm's final season will be coming to the UK... but your first chance to watch it is at 3 am on Monday, February 5 on the Sky Comedy channel, so super-fans better get coffee ready.

Thankfully, it'll be repeated on the channel, like at 9 pm that same day when it'll be followed by the 1999 documentary Larry David: Curb Your Enthusiasm which inspired the show in the first place. The season debut will also be available to watch using Sky's on-demand library after it airs on Sky Comedy, and each week, new episodes will follow suit.

Sky Comedy and Sky TV's library are both available to access for anyone on the standard package for the service, known as Sky Entertainment & Netflix, which costs £29 per month for a rolling contract or £26 per month if you agree to an 18-month contract.

Sometimes Sky offers discounts or deals for first-time subscribers, and they change pretty frequently. You can find all the Sky TV deals here.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in Australia

You'll be able to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 in Australia using the streaming service Binge, as the final season will join the rest of them on the service.

Binge offers a 7-day free trial, so if you've never used the service for you, we'd definitely recommend signing up this way. After that you can pay $10 each month for its Basic plan, which lets you stream in HD on a single screen, $18 for its Standard plan with two screens of simultaneous viewing in HD and 4K when available, or $22 for Premium which is the same as the previous plan but on four screens at once.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 everywhere else

If you're going to be away from your normal TV setup but still want to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12, you might run into some problems. Thankfully, you can solve this exact issue with a Virtual Private Network (VPN).

