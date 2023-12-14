Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12: release date, cast and everything we know about the comedy series

After 11 seasons of laughs, surprise guest stars and relatable minor moments that snowball into bigger things, Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 sees the comedy series come to a close.

For many fans of Seinfeld, Curb Your Enthusiasm (both series are on What to Watch’s 100 best TV shows of all time), has been an amazing follow-up for Larry David, who created the classic 90s sitcom with comedian Jerry Seinfeld. Not only have millions of viewers been entertained by the TV character Larry David, finding entertainment in his grumpy and socially awkward personality, but Curb Your Enthusiasm has also been a darling of the award show circuit, amassing 51 Emmy nominations (two wins) and five Golden Globe nominations (one win).

So what can fans of Curb Your Enthusiasm look forward to in the final season? Here’s everything we know.

Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 premieres on Sunday, February 4, at 10 pm ET/PT on HBO. The premiere episode becomes available to stream at that time on Max.

An official release date has not yet been announced for UK viewers. Once more information becomes available, we’ll pass along the update.

Curb Your Enthusiasm plot

Here is the synopsis of the series:

"Starring Larry David as an over-the-top version of himself, the iconic Emmy and Golden Globe-winning comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm offers a tongue-in-cheek depiction of the writer/producer/comedian’s fictionalized life. The comedy series continues to prove how seemingly trivial details of one's day-to-day life can precipitate a catastrophic chain of events. To keep the narrative spontaneous, the series is shot without a script and cast members are given scene outlines and improvise lines as they go."

Curb Your Enthusiasm cast

Larry David, Curb Your Enthusiasm (Image credit: HBO)

Returning to star as Larry David is Larry David. Although David has appeared in a number of guest-starring roles on TV and in films, outside of starring in Curb Your Enthusiasm and playing Bernie Sanders in Saturday Night Live, he’s known for his writing and producing credits most notably for Seinfeld.

Also returning to Curb Your Enthusiasm are Jeff Garlin (The Goldbergs), Susie Essman (Broad City), Cheryl Hines (Suburgatory), J.B. Smoove (Mapleworth Murders), Richard Lewis (Anything But Love), Ted Danson (The Good Place), Vince Vaughn (Wedding Crashers) and Tracey Ullman (Tracey Ullman’s Show).

Curb Your Enthusiasm trailer

A trailer for the new season has not yet been released. Once one becomes available, we’ll place it here.

How to watch Curb Your Enthusiasm

Curb Your Enthusiasm is an HBO original, so those hoping to watch new episodes on live TV in the US need a subscription to the premium channel. HBO is also available on live-streaming TV services such as Hulu with Live TV, YouTube TV and DirecTV Stream. The series additionally streams on Max.

In the UK, new episodes are expected to stream on Sky Go and Now.