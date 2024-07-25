Coming off an Oscar nomination for his short documentary Nai Nai & Wài Pó, director Sean Wang makes his feature directorial debut with his acclaimed coming-of-age story Didi. The movie was first screened all the way back at the 2024 Sundance Film Festival in January, but now general audiences can watch it for themselves, and we've got all the info you need to know on how.

Another indie movie providing an alternative to the summer blockbuster movie scene in 2024, Didi follows a teenage Taiwanese American as he deals with his family, attempting to find himself and fit in with others his age.

Interested? Here is everything you need to know about how to watch Didi right now.

How to watch Didi in movie theaters

Didi is getting a staggered rollout in movie theaters across the US. As of Thursday, July 25, it is playing in movie theaters in Los Angeles and New York City. It then expands to more cities on August 2 before releasing nationwide on August 9.

For those in the UK, Didi premieres in cinemas on August 2.

To find out if, where and when Didi is playing at movie theaters near you, you can visit the movie's official website or visit Fandango, which will give you all of the information (theater and showtimes) that it is playing in your area. You can also purchase your Didi tickets directly from these sites.

Frequent moviegoers should also look into movie theater subscriptions and membership programs. In addition to letting you know what movies are playing and when, you can get free, discounted or monthly allotments of movie tickets with these programs. They also offer additional moviegoing perks, like deals on concessions.

Is Didi streaming?

No, Didi is not available for streaming right now.

Didi is being released by Focus Features, so whenever it does come to streaming, it will almost certainly do so on Peacock first for US consumers. However, we don't have a timeline for when the movie will be available to stream.

It's likely that you will be able to rent Didi on-demand through various digital platforms (Prime Video, Google Play, etc.) first, but again we don't have any information on a timeline for that. As soon as we do we'll update this post with that info.

What else to know about Didi

Written and directed by Sean Wang, here is the official synopsis for the movie:

"In 2008, during the last month of summer before high school begins, an impressionable 13-year-old Taiwanese American boy learns what his family can't teach him: how to skate, how to flirt, and how to love your mom."

The movie stars Izaac Wang, Joan Chen, Shirley Chen, and Chang Li Hua, all of whom were honored at the Sundance Film Festival with a special jury award recognizing the ensemble. Didi itself was in contention for Sundance's Grand Jury Prize and it won the Audience Award at the fest.

Critics are fans of it too, as the movie has a "Fresh" score on Rotten Tomatoes.

Get a sense of what Didi is all about for yourself by watching the trailer directly below.